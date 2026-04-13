JLNV Celebration of Service

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About this raffle
$
Two night stay at the Archer Hotel Tysons including breakfast for 2
Two passes to Capital One Hall
Gift Certificate to Capital Grill in Fairfax
Two night stay at the Archer Hotel Tysons including breakfast for 2
Two passes to Capital One Hall
Gift Certificate to Capital Grill in Fairfax
Ten Fairfax County Recreation Passes
Eight hours of Game Play at Level 99
Bogg Bag
Family Table Topics
Bubble Toys
Swim & Sand Toys
Disney Googles
Inflatable Beach Lounger
Water Balloon Launcher
Ten Fairfax County Recreation Passes
Eight hours of Game Play at Level 99
Bogg Bag
Family Table Topics
Bubble Toys
Swim & Sand Toys
Disney Googles
Inflatable Beach Lounger
Water Balloon Launcher
Anthropology Beaded Clutch
Kendra Scott Necklace
Kendra Scott Earrings
Red Martini Glasses
Anthropology Beaded Clutch
Kendra Scott Necklace
Kendra Scott Earrings
Red Martini Glasses
One Month of Barre Classes at Barre ALX
Straw Toppers
Teleties Hair Clips
Strength Training Gloves
Mini Ab Ball
Grip Socks
Cooling Towel
Athleta Diem Speedster Bag
Athleta Diem Dopp Kit
One Month of Barre Classes at Barre ALX
Straw Toppers
Teleties Hair Clips
Strength Training Gloves
Mini Ab Ball
Grip Socks
Cooling Towel
Athleta Diem Speedster Bag
Athleta Diem Dopp Kit
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