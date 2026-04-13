The Junior League Of Northern Virginia Inc

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The Junior League Of Northern Virginia Inc

About this raffle

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JLNV Celebration of Service

Add a donation for The Junior League Of Northern Virginia Inc

$

Archer Hotel Basket - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Two night stay at the Archer Hotel Tysons including breakfast for 2

Two passes to Capital One Hall

Gift Certificate to Capital Grill in Fairfax

Archer Hotel Basket - 10 Chances to Win
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Two night stay at the Archer Hotel Tysons including breakfast for 2

Two passes to Capital One Hall

Gift Certificate to Capital Grill in Fairfax

Summer Family Fun Basket - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Ten Fairfax County Recreation Passes

Eight hours of Game Play at Level 99

Bogg Bag

Family Table Topics

Bubble Toys

Swim & Sand Toys

Disney Googles

Inflatable Beach Lounger

Water Balloon Launcher

Summer Family Fun - 10 Chances to Win
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Ten Fairfax County Recreation Passes

Eight hours of Game Play at Level 99

Bogg Bag

Family Table Topics

Bubble Toys

Swim & Sand Toys

Disney Googles

Inflatable Beach Lounger

Water Balloon Launcher

Espresso Martini Basket - 1 Chance to Win
$5

Anthropology Beaded Clutch

Kendra Scott Necklace

Kendra Scott Earrings

Red Martini Glasses

Espresso Martini Basket - 10 Chance to Win
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Anthropology Beaded Clutch

Kendra Scott Necklace

Kendra Scott Earrings

Red Martini Glasses

Barre Ready Basket - 1 Chance to Win
$5

One Month of Barre Classes at Barre ALX

Straw Toppers

Teleties Hair Clips

Strength Training Gloves

Mini Ab Ball

Grip Socks

Cooling Towel

Athleta Diem Speedster Bag

Athleta Diem Dopp Kit

Barre Ready Basket - 10 Chance to Win
$30
This includes 10 tickets

One Month of Barre Classes at Barre ALX

Straw Toppers

Teleties Hair Clips

Strength Training Gloves

Mini Ab Ball

Grip Socks

Cooling Towel

Athleta Diem Speedster Bag

Athleta Diem Dopp Kit

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