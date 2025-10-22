Junior League of the Wiregrass

Junior League of the Wiregrass

JLW Christmas Tour of Homes 2025

1200 Magnolia Ave

Dothan, AL 36301, USA

Christmas Tour of Homes Ticket
$20

Includes entry to all four homes on this year's tour, snacks, cocktails*, and a day full of holiday cheer!


*Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for our underage guests

A Taste of the Modern South Cookbook
$15

Includes one copy of our most recent cookbook, A Taste of the Modern South. This is the perfect gift for anyone on your Christmas list!

Tour of Homes + Cookbook Bundle
$30

BUNDLE AND SAVE!


Includes one Christmas Tour of Homes Ticket and one copy of our most recent cookbook, A Taste of the Modern South.

One Christmas Quilt Raffle Ticket
$5

Includes one chance to win a Christmas quilt that was handmade right here in The Wiregrass!

Five Christmas Quilt Raffle Tickets
$20

BUY MORE AND SAVE!


Includes FIVE chances to win our Christmas quilt for the price of four.

Add a donation for Junior League of the Wiregrass

$

