JO 2026 Athlete + Cheer Section Gear

This is a required team uniform purchase for all athletes participating in the 2026 Junior Olympics. Each kit includes two official team shirts featuring the same design in two colors: White and Pistachio (Light Green). We offer Youth and Adult sizing (please make sure you order the right kit.)

Youth Sizing: https://www.jiffy.com/tultex-0235TC.html#heather-cassis

Adult Sizing:

https://www.jiffy.com/gildan-G640.html#white



Please note: Shirt and artwork colors shown on your screen are for reference only and may vary slightly from the final printed product due to differences in screen displays and the printing process.