JO 2026 Athlete + Cheer Section Gear

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From the coaches at practice,
This is a required team uniform purchase for all athletes participating in the 2026 Junior Olympics. Each kit includes two official team shirts featuring the same design in two colors: White and Pistachio (Light Green). We offer Youth and Adult sizing (please make sure you order the right kit.)
Youth Sizing: https://www.jiffy.com/tultex-0235TC.html#heather-cassis
Adult Sizing:
https://www.jiffy.com/gildan-G640.html#white
Please note: Shirt and artwork colors shown on your screen are for reference only and may vary slightly from the final printed product due to differences in screen displays and the printing process.
This is a required team uniform purchase for all athletes participating in the 2026 Junior Olympics. Each kit includes two official team shirts featuring the same design in two colors: White and Pistachio (Light Green). We offer Youth and Adult sizing (please make sure you order the right kit.)
Youth Sizing: https://www.jiffy.com/tultex-0235TC.html#heather-cassis
Adult Sizing:
https://www.jiffy.com/gildan-G640.html#white
Please note: Shirt and artwork colors shown on your screen are for reference only and may vary slightly from the final printed product due to differences in screen displays and the printing process.
High school athletes may also purchase an optional team polo shirt. A minimum order of 12 polos is required to run this order. If the minimum is not reached, your payment for the polo will be fully refunded. The shirt is hunter green.
Sizing: https://www.ssactivewear.com/p/paragon/100?color=hunter_green-micro_solid_poly
Please note: Shirt and artwork colors shown on your screen are for reference only and may vary slightly from the final printed product due to differences in screen displays and the printing process.
We Are Chicago Parks! Show your support for our athletes with the official 2026 Cheer Shirt. Perfect for family, friends, and fans cheering on the team throughout the tournament.
Adult Sizing:
https://www.jiffy.com/gildan-G640.html#white
Please note: Shirt and artwork colors shown on your screen are for reference only and may vary slightly from the final printed product due to differences in screen displays and the printing process.
Cheer shirt for anyone going to cheer at our games! Please note that colors on screen are not accurate reflection of the actual color of the shirt/artwork.
Adult Sizing:
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