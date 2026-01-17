Joanies Closet
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Joanies Closet

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Joanie's Closet Valentine's Dance Silent Auction

🎓 Superintendent for a Day! item
🎓 Superintendent for a Day!
$10

Starting bid

Give your child (Winner + 1 friend) the unforgettable opportunity to step into leadership with Superintendent for a Day!


On March 18th from 9:30 AM–1:00 PM, the winning student plus one friend will spend the day at the District 95 Administration Building, experiencing what it’s like to lead a school district.


Activities may include (but are not limited to):
• Attending a department meeting
• Presenting at the Administration Center
• Participating in a safety drill
• Taking part in a mock interview for a district position
• Possibly leading a Zoom back to their classroom to interview the Superintendent
• Video interview session to share highlights from their day
• Lunch included

🚗 Transportation: Parents may drop off and pick up the winner and their guest, or families may opt to complete a field trip form for transportation provided from school and back.

📅 Date: March 18 - No Flexibility on date
Time: 9:30 AM–1:00 PM
👫 Includes: Winner + 1 friend
📍 Location: District 95 Administration Building


Value - Priceless


Generously donated by Dr. Kelley Galt


This one-of-a-kind experience offers students a behind-the-scenes look at leadership while creating memories that will last a lifetime. 💙

⚾ Signed Nico Hoerner Baseball — Chicago Cubs item
⚾ Signed Nico Hoerner Baseball — Chicago Cubs
$50

Starting bid

⚾ Signed Nico Hoerner Baseball — Chicago Cubs

Score a piece of Cubs memorabilia with this autographed baseball signed by Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs!

A must-have for any baseball fan or Cubs supporter—perfect for display at home or in the office.


💳 Estimated Value: $150


Generously donated by The Chicago Cubs


Bid on this special collectible and support Joanie’s Closet while taking home a great piece of Chicago sports history. 💙

🍽️ Taste of the Towns 1 item
🍽️ Taste of the Towns 1
$50

Starting bid

🍽️ Taste of the Towns 1

Explore local favorites with this delicious dining bundle featuring gift cards from some of our community’s most-loved spots!


🎉 Includes:
• Scoreboard — $25
• Sunset Pavilion — $25
• Lolo’s Bowls — $25
• Sorelle — $50
• Tacos El Norte — $70


💳 Total Value: $195


Generously donated by Local Businesses


Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or treating yourself to a few meals out around town. Bid on this tasty package and enjoy a variety of local flavors—all while supporting Joanie’s Closet and the students and families we serve. 💙

⚽ 4 Club-Level Tickets to a Chicago Fire Home Match item
⚽ 4 Club-Level Tickets to a Chicago Fire Home Match
$50

Starting bid

Four Club-Level Tickets to a Chicago Fire Home Match


Valid for 2026 regular season Chicago Fire FC home games only.


$220 Value


Generously donated by The Chicago Fire FC

🍷 Wines for Humanity Wine Tasting Experience item
🍷 Wines for Humanity Wine Tasting Experience
$50

Starting bid

🍷 Wines for Humanity Live or Virtual Wine Tasting Experience


Enjoy a 5-bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14–18 guests, hosted by a private Wine Advisor. Compliments of Wines for

Humanity.


Expiration date - June 7th, 2026

$250 Value


Generously donated by Wines For Humanity


What to expect:


·A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize your tasting event experience

·Up to 18 people to attend the tasting

·At least 5 bottles of exclusive wines to taste from around the world

·All the knowledge and tidbits about wine that you have always wanted to know provided to you by an experienced, dedicated Wine Advisor

·If any wine is selected at the tasting, a portion of it will go to a charity of your choice (or our default charity)

·An amazing time with friends and family!

🍽️ Taste of the Towns 2 item
🍽️ Taste of the Towns 2
$50

Starting bid

🍽️ Taste of the Towns 2

Enjoy a delicious tour of local favorites with this dining and wine experience bundle—perfect for date nights, family dinners, or treating yourself around town!


🎉 Includes:
Region Kitchen + Bar — $100 Gift Card
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant - Kildeer — Lux Wine Tasting for 4 ($60)
Sorelle — $50 Gift Card
Tacos El Norte — $70 Gift Card


💳 Total Value: $280


Generously donated by Local Businesses


Bid on this flavorful bundle and enjoy some of the best eats and sips in the area—all while supporting Joanie’s Closet and the students and families we serve. 💙

🏀⚾🏈 Sports Collectible Card Mega Pack item
🏀⚾🏈 Sports Collectible Card Mega Pack
$50

Starting bid

🏀⚾🏈 Sports Collectible Card Mega Pack

Calling all sports fans and collectors! This exciting bundle includes 14 packs of collectible baseball, basketball, and football cards (Topps/Prizm), with an estimated value of $50 per 10-pack.


What’s inside:
• 14 packs of Baseball, Basketball & Football collectible cards
• Includes 2–3 autographed cards
• A fun mix for collectors of all ages

💳 Estimated Total Value: $300+


Generously donated by Generation Painting.


Whether you’re building a collection or gifting to a young sports fan, this is a fantastic opportunity to score big—while supporting Joanie’s Closet and the students and families we serve. 💙

🔫 Barrington’s Battle House Laser Tag Party for 5 item
🔫 Barrington’s Battle House Laser Tag Party for 5
$50

Starting bid

🔫 Barrington’s Battle House Laser Tag Party for 5


Enjoy an action-packed laser tag party for five players at Battle House Laser Combat!


What’s included:
• Gaming sessions typically last 2 hours, including registration, orientation, and safety briefing
• After your battle time, enjoy 30 minutes of access to the event room—perfect for celebrating, snacks, or cake


This immersive, high-energy experience is great for kids, teens, or adults and makes an unforgettable group outing or birthday celebration.


Good thru 12/31/26

Value - $310.00


Generously donated by Barrington's Battle House Laser tage

⛸️ Ice Skating Party for 20 @ Glacier Ice Arena item
⛸️ Ice Skating Party for 20 @ Glacier Ice Arena
$50

Starting bid

⛸️ Ice Skating Party for 20 at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills

Lace up your skates and enjoy an unforgettable ice skating party for up to 20 guests at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills! This exciting experience is perfect for a birthday celebration, team party, or a fun group outing with friends and family.

Enjoy dedicated ice time in a lively, family-friendly setting where guests of all ages can skate, laugh, and create lasting memories.


🎉 Perfect for: Kids’ birthdays, school groups, sports teams, or family fun
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Includes: Ice skating party for up to 20 participants
📍 Location: Glacier Ice Arena, Vernon Hills


Value: $400

Expires 12/31/26


Generously donated by Glacier Ice Arena

🍽️ In-Home Cooking Class for Eight item
🍽️ In-Home Cooking Class for Eight
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a private in-home cooking class for up to 8 people, hosted at the winner’s home on a mutually agreed-upon date and time. The winner will work directly with Ann to select the menu, and all ingredients are provided.


Valid for one (1) year from the date of the Valentine’s Dance.



Value - $600


Generously donated by Ann Wayne

18 -Hole Golf Outing for 4 at Kemper Lakes Golf Club item
18 -Hole Golf Outing for 4 at Kemper Lakes Golf Club
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an 18-hole foursome golf outing with cart included at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.
A premier golf experience at one of the area’s most iconic courses—perfect for a day on the links with friends.


$900 Value


Expires Nov 22, 2026


Generously donated by Kemper Lakes Golf Club

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!