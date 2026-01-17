Joanie's Closet Valentine's Dance Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Give your child (Winner + 1 friend) the unforgettable opportunity to step into leadership with Superintendent for a Day!
On March 18th from 9:30 AM–1:00 PM, the winning student plus one friend will spend the day at the District 95 Administration Building, experiencing what it’s like to lead a school district.
✨ Activities may include (but are not limited to):
• Attending a department meeting
• Presenting at the Administration Center
• Participating in a safety drill
• Taking part in a mock interview for a district position
• Possibly leading a Zoom back to their classroom to interview the Superintendent
• Video interview session to share highlights from their day
• Lunch included
🚗 Transportation: Parents may drop off and pick up the winner and their guest, or families may opt to complete a field trip form for transportation provided from school and back.
📅 Date: March 18 - No Flexibility on date
⏰ Time: 9:30 AM–1:00 PM
👫 Includes: Winner + 1 friend
📍 Location: District 95 Administration Building
Value - Priceless
Generously donated by Dr. Kelley Galt
This one-of-a-kind experience offers students a behind-the-scenes look at leadership while creating memories that will last a lifetime. 💙
Starting bid
Score a piece of Cubs memorabilia with this autographed baseball signed by Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs!
A must-have for any baseball fan or Cubs supporter—perfect for display at home or in the office.
💳 Estimated Value: $150
Generously donated by The Chicago Cubs
Bid on this special collectible and support Joanie’s Closet while taking home a great piece of Chicago sports history. 💙
Starting bid
Explore local favorites with this delicious dining bundle featuring gift cards from some of our community’s most-loved spots!
🎉 Includes:
• Scoreboard — $25
• Sunset Pavilion — $25
• Lolo’s Bowls — $25
• Sorelle — $50
• Tacos El Norte — $70
💳 Total Value: $195
Generously donated by Local Businesses
Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or treating yourself to a few meals out around town. Bid on this tasty package and enjoy a variety of local flavors—all while supporting Joanie’s Closet and the students and families we serve. 💙
Starting bid
⚽ Four Club-Level Tickets to a Chicago Fire Home Match
Valid for 2026 regular season Chicago Fire FC home games only.
$220 Value
Generously donated by The Chicago Fire FC
Starting bid
🍷 Wines for Humanity Live or Virtual Wine Tasting Experience
Enjoy a 5-bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14–18 guests, hosted by a private Wine Advisor. Compliments of Wines for
Humanity.
Expiration date - June 7th, 2026
$250 Value
Generously donated by Wines For Humanity
What to expect:
·A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize your tasting event experience
·Up to 18 people to attend the tasting
·At least 5 bottles of exclusive wines to taste from around the world
·All the knowledge and tidbits about wine that you have always wanted to know provided to you by an experienced, dedicated Wine Advisor
·If any wine is selected at the tasting, a portion of it will go to a charity of your choice (or our default charity)
·An amazing time with friends and family!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious tour of local favorites with this dining and wine experience bundle—perfect for date nights, family dinners, or treating yourself around town!
🎉 Includes:
• Region Kitchen + Bar — $100 Gift Card
• Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant - Kildeer — Lux Wine Tasting for 4 ($60)
• Sorelle — $50 Gift Card
• Tacos El Norte — $70 Gift Card
💳 Total Value: $280
Generously donated by Local Businesses
Bid on this flavorful bundle and enjoy some of the best eats and sips in the area—all while supporting Joanie’s Closet and the students and families we serve. 💙
Starting bid
Calling all sports fans and collectors! This exciting bundle includes 14 packs of collectible baseball, basketball, and football cards (Topps/Prizm), with an estimated value of $50 per 10-pack.
✨ What’s inside:
• 14 packs of Baseball, Basketball & Football collectible cards
• Includes 2–3 autographed cards
• A fun mix for collectors of all ages
💳 Estimated Total Value: $300+
Generously donated by Generation Painting.
Whether you’re building a collection or gifting to a young sports fan, this is a fantastic opportunity to score big—while supporting Joanie’s Closet and the students and families we serve. 💙
Starting bid
🔫 Barrington’s Battle House Laser Tag Party for 5
Enjoy an action-packed laser tag party for five players at Battle House Laser Combat!
What’s included:
• Gaming sessions typically last 2 hours, including registration, orientation, and safety briefing
• After your battle time, enjoy 30 minutes of access to the event room—perfect for celebrating, snacks, or cake
This immersive, high-energy experience is great for kids, teens, or adults and makes an unforgettable group outing or birthday celebration.
Good thru 12/31/26
Value - $310.00
Generously donated by Barrington's Battle House Laser tage
Starting bid
Lace up your skates and enjoy an unforgettable ice skating party for up to 20 guests at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills! This exciting experience is perfect for a birthday celebration, team party, or a fun group outing with friends and family.
Enjoy dedicated ice time in a lively, family-friendly setting where guests of all ages can skate, laugh, and create lasting memories.
🎉 Perfect for: Kids’ birthdays, school groups, sports teams, or family fun
👨👩👧👦 Includes: Ice skating party for up to 20 participants
📍 Location: Glacier Ice Arena, Vernon Hills
Value: $400
Expires 12/31/26
Generously donated by Glacier Ice Arena
Starting bid
Enjoy a private in-home cooking class for up to 8 people, hosted at the winner’s home on a mutually agreed-upon date and time. The winner will work directly with Ann to select the menu, and all ingredients are provided.
Valid for one (1) year from the date of the Valentine’s Dance.
Value - $600
Generously donated by Ann Wayne
Starting bid
⛳ Enjoy an 18-hole foursome golf outing with cart included at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.
A premier golf experience at one of the area’s most iconic courses—perfect for a day on the links with friends.
$900 Value
Expires Nov 22, 2026
Generously donated by Kemper Lakes Golf Club
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!