Joanie's Closet Valentine's Dance Silent Auction

Give your child (Winner + 1 friend) the unforgettable opportunity to step into leadership with Superintendent for a Day!





On March 18th from 9:30 AM–1:00 PM, the winning student plus one friend will spend the day at the District 95 Administration Building, experiencing what it’s like to lead a school district.





✨ Activities may include (but are not limited to):

• Attending a department meeting

• Presenting at the Administration Center

• Participating in a safety drill

• Taking part in a mock interview for a district position

• Possibly leading a Zoom back to their classroom to interview the Superintendent

• Video interview session to share highlights from their day

• Lunch included

🚗 Transportation: Parents may drop off and pick up the winner and their guest, or families may opt to complete a field trip form for transportation provided from school and back.

📅 Date: March 18 - No Flexibility on date

⏰ Time: 9:30 AM–1:00 PM

👫 Includes: Winner + 1 friend

📍 Location: District 95 Administration Building





Value - Priceless





Generously donated by Dr. Kelley Galt





This one-of-a-kind experience offers students a behind-the-scenes look at leadership while creating memories that will last a lifetime. 💙