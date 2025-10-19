Job Posting Payment

📣 Optical Job Posting Promotion Service

The Show-Me State Opticians Society (SMSO) offers optical employers the opportunity to promote open positions across our official digital platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

As part of this service, SMSO will:

Create a custom social media graphic featuring the position title, location, job description, and application instructions

Include any links or contact information provided by the hiring optical

Post the finalized graphic across our active platforms to maximize visibility within the optical community

🎯 Who Can Use This Service?

SMSO Members : Complimentary (no charge)

Non-Members : $25 per job post

📬 How to Get Started



After payment (if applicable), you’ll receive a link to a short form to provide job details and any relevant links or logos.

We will endeavor to post your opening within 48 hours.