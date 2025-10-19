Job Posting Payment

Single job posting
$25

📣 Optical Job Posting Promotion Service

The Show-Me State Opticians Society (SMSO) offers optical employers the opportunity to promote open positions across our official digital platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

As part of this service, SMSO will:

  • Create a custom social media graphic featuring the position title, location, job description, and application instructions
  • Include any links or contact information provided by the hiring optical
  • Post the finalized graphic across our active platforms to maximize visibility within the optical community

🎯 Who Can Use This Service?

  • SMSO Members: Complimentary (no charge)
  • Non-Members: $25 per job post

📬 How to Get Started


After payment (if applicable), you’ll receive a link to a short form to provide job details and any relevant links or logos.

We will endeavor to post your opening within 48 hours.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing