Divine Analogies, Volume 1: Reflections at the Intersection of Faith and Modern

Volume 1 of the planned 7-volume Divine Analogies series offers an unfiltered account of success stripped of its illusions. From combat missions to corporate power, this is the testimony of a life that reached the heights—and found them insufficient.

This volume confronts the defining question of faith: What happens when the universe is no longer an impersonal force, but a Person who commands allegiance? The answer required walking away from status, security, and self-determination in obedience to Christ.

Forged through decades of unpaid service to the marginalized, these pages connect authority with accountability and leadership with sacrifice. They are written for rebels, skeptics, and those disenchanted with hollow institutions, offering a radically different vision of influence and legacy.

Divine Analogies Volume 1 invites readers to step off the treadmill of ambition and explore a faith that trades temporary success for lasting impact—where sacrifice is not loss, but the doorway to abundant life.