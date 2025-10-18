Hosted by

Jobs Daughters International
Jobs Daughters International's Silent Auction

Dragon fly Wall hanging
Dragon fly Wall hanging
$25

Starting bid

A cute Dragon Fly Wall Hanging made especially for our auction by our own Amy Sabatka Bethel #4

Self Care Basket
Self Care Basket
$5

Starting bid

A black linen basket containing

  • 1 Free Luxe Illuminating Facial at Abalone Aesthetics
  • Cashmere Vanilla body and linen spray
  • Santal Bloom body wash
  • Dry body brush
  • pink makeup / skincare headband 
  • Vanilla scented bath confetti 
  • Hot Cocoa body scrub
  • Burt's Bees Vanilla Maple chapstick 
Starbucks Gift Card
Starbucks Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy A yummy treat at Starbucks

Ultimate Movie Basket
Ultimate Movie Basket
$10

Starting bid

Grey throw, The Wizard of Oz & A Charlie Brown Xmas DVD, AMC Popcorn and tons of candy treats.

Champagne Toast Basket
Champagne Toast Basket
$10

Starting bid

Body cream, hand soap, shimmer mist body spray, bar soap, travel size hand sanitizer with holder, 3 wick candle,, high heel ring holder & glitter trees!

Movie Night Fun
Movie Night Fun
$5

Starting bid

1 large popcorn bucket, 2 small popcorn buckets, popcorn, candy, $20 gift card and $5 snack cash Marcus Theater.

Mani/Pedi Basket
Mani/Pedi Basket
$5

Starting bid

9 types of gel nail strips with LED light, mani kit, 2 nail files, softening gloves, foot soak, pumice stone & nail polish remover wipes.

Pizza Making Basket
Pizza Making Basket
$10

Starting bid

Pizza & Brownies Yum!

All the ingredients for pepperoni pizza including the pizza pan and last but not least Brownies for dessert.

Grinch Comfort
Grinch Comfort
$5

Starting bid

Settle in for a Grinch foot rub and foot massage, the cozy Who Slippers, Grinch blanket and Wicked nail polish for cool toes.

Christmas Book Night
Christmas Book Night
$5

Starting bid

Get cozy on the couch with the soft gingerbread blanket, gingerbread straw tumbler or a yummy hot chocolate in a cute snowman mug, then get ready to read a great book "Dream On".

Book lovers Basket
Book lovers Basket
$5

Starting bid

Water bottle, comfy socks, book journal, book light, highlighters, pens, sticky notes, book mark, cute book light.

Christmas Basket
Christmas Basket
$5

Starting bid

Reindeer Christmas Basket

A variety of bells with a wooden 300 piece puzzle and 2 cute reindeers!

Spa Night
Spa Night
$5

Starting bid

Self Care Basket #1

A white linen basket containing

  • 1 Free Service Certificate at Abalone Aesthetics
  • Lavender body and linen spray
  • Santal Bloom body wash
  • Dry body brush
  • Blue makeup/skincare headband 
  • Apple scented bath confetti
  • Vanilla scented bath bomb
  • Sugar plum body scrub
  • Burt's Bees peppermint chapstick
Jobie Travel Basket
Jobie Travel Basket
$5

Starting bid

Have fun with this Soft Blanket, cozy pillow, word games and more!

Rustic Wood Basket
Rustic Wood Basket
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy this red/black plaid blanket, soft plaid socks, insulated mug with apple cider & hot chocolate. Set a cozy vibe with the woodwick vanilla & sea salt candle

Relax get cozy!
Relax get cozy!
$5

Starting bid

Cozy up with this basket from GG Dyana-

Cozy soft blanket, candle warmer lamp, aromatherapy mittens, face mask, Himalayan salt lamp, rose soap petals and a hair band.

Fiesta Flop Basket
Fiesta Flop Basket
$5

Starting bid

Tray, dip container and chips

