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Jocelyn's Cinderella Silent Auction

Texas Rangers Premium 4 Pack with Shift4 Club and Parking item
Texas Rangers Premium 4 Pack with Shift4 Club and Parking item
Texas Rangers Premium 4 Pack with Shift4 Club and Parking
$325

Starting bid

Four tickets in Section 17 with Shift4 Club (Lunch/Dinner, Beer, and Wine included) and Parking. Additionally section 17 includes complimentary beer, wine, sodas and ballpark food to seat delivery. View from Section 17 shown! You want these tickets for your Rangers Experience.


For a mutually agreed date coordinated by my Dad with Rob.


Donated by Rob Cronin


$650 Value

Acre Distillery Tasting & Bottles item
Acre Distillery Tasting & Bottles
$60

Starting bid

Tour & Tasting for 4 Guests and 3 Retail Bottles.


Guests taste 7 spirits and receive a discount on all bottles! You'll learn the history of the distillery and how their award winning spirits are made. Tours and tasting are offered Friday - Sunday. ($80 Tour Value)


Includes the Texas Jack Peach Whiskey $30, Two Minnies London Dry Gin $30, and Miss Addie's Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka $21.


Donated by Acre Distillery

Acre Distilling | Fort Worth's Award Winning Distillery - Acre Distilling Co.


Package Value $161. Bidders must be 21+

Dave & Buster's Date Night Basket item
Dave & Buster's Date Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

Dave & Buster's Date Night Basket includes 2 Premium Drink Tickets, 2 $25 Power Cards, Dave and Buster's Swag!


Donated by Dave & Busters, Arlington Highlands

Dave & Buster's | Events - Arcade - Sports Bar and Restaurant


$125 Value

Stars Hockey Tickets, Parking & Scarf! item
Stars Hockey Tickets, Parking & Scarf! item
Stars Hockey Tickets, Parking & Scarf!
$60

Starting bid

Aaron/Dad's season tickets in Section 310 with Parking Included - pick your night and a green/white/black/Stars color head warmer knitted by Stephanie/Mom to wear to the game.


At a mutually agreed date, very flexible.


Donated by Aaron & Stephanie


$150 Ticket/Parking Value & $20 to priceless knit value

Mosaic Market Gift Basket item
Mosaic Market Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

The perfect basket for the grill master or football fan in your life! Father’s Day Gift ✅ With a grill apron, cooler, koozie, socks, hand soap and more all that’s missing is the dad joke.

Discover Handcrafted Treasures and Unique Gifts at The Mosaic Market | Home Decor, Art, Antiques, Food Goods & More


Mosaic Market is also sponsoring a 10% Give Back Day for me on 3/22 12-5pm. Support this generous local business.

Bolder Adventure Park 4 Pack item
Bolder Adventure Park 4 Pack item
Bolder Adventure Park 4 Pack
$40

Starting bid

Four Blue Passes to Bolder Adventure Park!


Do all the on ground adventures like Tubing Slides, Blaster Zones, and Bumper Cars


Donated by Bolder Adventure Park

Buy Early & Save - Bolder


$120 Value

Chicken 'N Pickle Gift Basket item
Chicken 'N Pickle Gift Basket item
Chicken 'N Pickle Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Chicken N Pickle Gift Certificate which includes 60 minutes of court time, paddle and ball rental for 4 people, two shareable menu items.


Family Fun or Double Date!


Donated by Chicken 'N Pickle

Grand Prairie - Chicken N Pickle


$100 Value

The Colonial - 2 Any Day Passes item
The Colonial - 2 Any Day Passes item
The Colonial - 2 Any Day Passes
$80

Starting bid

2 Colonial Daily Tickets to any day of Charles Schwab Challenge May 27 - 31, 2026.

Held at Colonial Country Club 3537 Country Club Drive, Fort Worth, TX.


Donated by The Colonial Fort Worth

2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial


$170 Value

Fabletics VIP Outfit item
Fabletics VIP Outfit item
Fabletics VIP Outfit item
Fabletics VIP Outfit
$40

Starting bid

Choose your outfit in your size and your colors using one Fabletics VIP credit for an outfit valued up to $100.


$100 Value

Relax with Hand & Stone item
Relax with Hand & Stone item
Relax with Hand & Stone item
Relax with Hand & Stone
$40

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 Hour Facial or 1 Hour Massage at Hand & Stone


$79 Value

Let's Roam - Party for 10 item
Let's Roam - Party for 10 item
Let's Roam - Party for 10 item
Let's Roam - Party for 10
$50

Starting bid

Let's Roam Party or Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 Player Game Voucher.


This is SO FUN! Stephanie completed a Let's Roam Adventure as an Alcon Team Building last October and rates as a 10/10 Experience!


Donated by Let's Roam


$100 Value

Let's Roam - Date Night Editon item
Let's Roam - Date Night Editon item
Let's Roam - Date Night Editon item
Let's Roam - Date Night Editon
$30

Starting bid

Let's Roam - 1 Date Night Scavenger Hunt Two Pack ($100 Value)


This is SO FUN! Stephanie completed a Let's Roam Adventure as an Alcon Team Building last October and rates as 10/10 Experience!


Donated by Let's Roam


$100 Value

Golf Center of Arlington - Toptracer Practice or Mini Golf item
Golf Center of Arlington - Toptracer Practice or Mini Golf item
Golf Center of Arlington - Toptracer Practice or Mini Golf
$25

Starting bid

The Destination for Golf in Arlington


North Texas premier destination for golf, including award-winning golf range with
Toptracer ball tracking technology, golf academy, mini golf, events, and more in Arlington-TX.


Work on your swing with Toptracer or bring the kids/friends out for mini golf.


Donated by The Golf Center of Arlington

River Park Resort | Golf Center of Arlington, TX


$50 Value

Southwest $150 item
Southwest $150 item
Southwest $150
$100

Starting bid

$150 Southwest Voucher


Headed to Austin for Austin City Limits? To New Orleans for Mardi Gras? to Utah and the rest of the southwest? Coming to see us from Houston? We got you!


$150 Value


Fort Worth Crawling item
Fort Worth Crawling item
Fort Worth Crawling
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 2 Dry Run tickets to Fort Worth Crawling's Cowboy Pub Crawl. Our History Tour Pub Crawl mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable experience in The Stockyards.


Does not include pre-paid drinks, but you'll be able to purchase beverages directly from the vbars we visit.


$70 value

Green's Produce $30 Gift Card item
Green's Produce $30 Gift Card item
Green's Produce $30 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Green's is a staple of our Arlington community and was the first to say "Yes!" to my donation request. Please buy this card and shop at Green's. Everyone needs fresh produce. $30 Gift Card.


$30 Value


Donated by Green's Produce

SiNaCa Spark! item
SiNaCa Spark! item
SiNaCa Spark!
$45

Starting bid

SiNaCa certificate for 2 of $50 or 1 of $100 off any Glass Workshop. Price range is typically $60-$80 per item for Spark workshop so it would be a free Spark Workshop for 1 or heavily discounted for 2.


Spark the Beginning of a Glass Adventure. Quick, Creative, and completely beginner friendly. Spark workshops are the perfect way to dip your toe into kiln forming, or glass blowing, in a bite sized session. Workshops available weekly.


Home | SiNaCa Studios


$100 Value

Donated by SiNaCa Studios

Renaissance Fair 4 Pack item
Renaissance Fair 4 Pack item
Renaissance Fair 4 Pack
$80

Starting bid

Ladies and Lairds - You need this 4 Pack of Any Day Tickets to the Texas Renaissance Fair! 2026 Dates are Weekends October 10th to November 29th.


Donated by Texas Renaissance Fair

Enchanting Entertainment, Adventures & Attractions | Texas Renaissance Festival


$200 Value

Arlington Museum of Art Friends Membership item
Arlington Museum of Art Friends Membership item
Arlington Museum of Art Friends Membership item
Arlington Museum of Art Friends Membership
$60

Starting bid

ONE YEAR Friend Membership -


It's for you and your FRIENDS!

  • Two (2) free adults ticket for every major exhibition (minimum of 5 exhibits per year)
  • Invitation for two (2) adults to attend every opening reception
  • Invitation for two (2) adults to attend every members-only event
  • 10% discount at the AMA Gift Shop
  • Access to all AMA Travel Program benefits 

Donated by AMA

Home - Arlington Museum of Art


Current Exhibitions:

Game of Thrones: The Exhibition

October 4, 2025 - April 5, 2025


Chasing Victory: An INDYCAR Exhibition, February 13 - July 12, 2026


$125 Value

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History item
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History item
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History item
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
$25

Starting bid

Four passes to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, We went most weekends when Nate and I were little. It's lots of fun with a grocery store, doctor station, ambulance, train tracks, and more.


$64.00 Value

Handmade Jewelry by Jocelyn item
Handmade Jewelry by Jocelyn
$20

Starting bid

Pair of earrings made by me! You can pick this pair or make a special request.


Value: Priceless

La Madeleine with Me! item
La Madeleine with Me!
$20

Starting bid

I will pick you up in my truck and we will have lunch or dinner at La Madeleine!


Value: Priceless


Safety Clause: My parents will confirm that winner is someone we know in real life.

3 Hours of Errands in Arlington/Mansfield item
3 Hours of Errands in Arlington/Mansfield
$30

Starting bid

The perks of turning 16! Pay me to pick up your dry cleaning, return your Amazon, and grab your take-out dinner. I can handle all your pick ups and drop offs.


Value: Priceless



Crochet Bag item
Crochet Bag item
Crochet Bag item
Crochet Bag
$30

Starting bid

Bag crochet by me. I can make any of these in the colors of your choice.


Value: Priceless

Ben’s Heavy Lifting item
Ben’s Heavy Lifting item
Ben’s Heavy Lifting
$30

Starting bid

My Escort Ben is offering up 3 hours to move furniture around within your house or from your house to another location. Or perhaps put your Christmas Tree in the attic if that still needs to happen - no judging!

2 Dozen Cake Pops! item
2 Dozen Cake Pops! item
2 Dozen Cake Pops!
$15

Starting bid

Two dozen cake pops made by me in your choice of icing color and cake flavor 🩵🩷💚🤍🖤

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!