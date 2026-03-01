Jocelyn's Cinderella Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Four tickets in Section 17 with Shift4 Club (Lunch/Dinner, Beer, and Wine included) and Parking. Additionally section 17 includes complimentary beer, wine, sodas and ballpark food to seat delivery. View from Section 17 shown! You want these tickets for your Rangers Experience.
For a mutually agreed date coordinated by my Dad with Rob.
Donated by Rob Cronin
$650 Value
Starting bid
Tour & Tasting for 4 Guests and 3 Retail Bottles.
Guests taste 7 spirits and receive a discount on all bottles! You'll learn the history of the distillery and how their award winning spirits are made. Tours and tasting are offered Friday - Sunday. ($80 Tour Value)
Includes the Texas Jack Peach Whiskey $30, Two Minnies London Dry Gin $30, and Miss Addie's Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka $21.
Donated by Acre Distillery
Acre Distilling | Fort Worth's Award Winning Distillery - Acre Distilling Co.
Package Value $161. Bidders must be 21+
Starting bid
Dave & Buster's Date Night Basket includes 2 Premium Drink Tickets, 2 $25 Power Cards, Dave and Buster's Swag!
Donated by Dave & Busters, Arlington Highlands
Dave & Buster's | Events - Arcade - Sports Bar and Restaurant
$125 Value
Starting bid
Aaron/Dad's season tickets in Section 310 with Parking Included - pick your night and a green/white/black/Stars color head warmer knitted by Stephanie/Mom to wear to the game.
At a mutually agreed date, very flexible.
Donated by Aaron & Stephanie
$150 Ticket/Parking Value & $20 to priceless knit value
Starting bid
The perfect basket for the grill master or football fan in your life! Father’s Day Gift ✅ With a grill apron, cooler, koozie, socks, hand soap and more all that’s missing is the dad joke.
Discover Handcrafted Treasures and Unique Gifts at The Mosaic Market | Home Decor, Art, Antiques, Food Goods & More
Mosaic Market is also sponsoring a 10% Give Back Day for me on 3/22 12-5pm. Support this generous local business.
Starting bid
Four Blue Passes to Bolder Adventure Park!
Do all the on ground adventures like Tubing Slides, Blaster Zones, and Bumper Cars
Donated by Bolder Adventure Park
$120 Value
Starting bid
Chicken N Pickle Gift Certificate which includes 60 minutes of court time, paddle and ball rental for 4 people, two shareable menu items.
Family Fun or Double Date!
Donated by Chicken 'N Pickle
Grand Prairie - Chicken N Pickle
$100 Value
Starting bid
2 Colonial Daily Tickets to any day of Charles Schwab Challenge May 27 - 31, 2026.
Held at Colonial Country Club 3537 Country Club Drive, Fort Worth, TX.
Donated by The Colonial Fort Worth
2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial
$170 Value
Starting bid
Choose your outfit in your size and your colors using one Fabletics VIP credit for an outfit valued up to $100.
$100 Value
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 Hour Facial or 1 Hour Massage at Hand & Stone
$79 Value
Starting bid
Let's Roam Party or Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 Player Game Voucher.
This is SO FUN! Stephanie completed a Let's Roam Adventure as an Alcon Team Building last October and rates as a 10/10 Experience!
Donated by Let's Roam
$100 Value
Starting bid
Let's Roam - 1 Date Night Scavenger Hunt Two Pack ($100 Value)
This is SO FUN! Stephanie completed a Let's Roam Adventure as an Alcon Team Building last October and rates as 10/10 Experience!
Donated by Let's Roam
$100 Value
Starting bid
The Destination for Golf in Arlington
North Texas premier destination for golf, including award-winning golf range with
Toptracer ball tracking technology, golf academy, mini golf, events, and more in Arlington-TX.
Work on your swing with Toptracer or bring the kids/friends out for mini golf.
Donated by The Golf Center of Arlington
River Park Resort | Golf Center of Arlington, TX
$50 Value
Starting bid
$150 Southwest Voucher
Headed to Austin for Austin City Limits? To New Orleans for Mardi Gras? to Utah and the rest of the southwest? Coming to see us from Houston? We got you!
$150 Value
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2 Dry Run tickets to Fort Worth Crawling's Cowboy Pub Crawl. Our History Tour Pub Crawl mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable experience in The Stockyards.
Does not include pre-paid drinks, but you'll be able to purchase beverages directly from the vbars we visit.
$70 value
Starting bid
Green's is a staple of our Arlington community and was the first to say "Yes!" to my donation request. Please buy this card and shop at Green's. Everyone needs fresh produce. $30 Gift Card.
$30 Value
Donated by Green's Produce
Starting bid
SiNaCa certificate for 2 of $50 or 1 of $100 off any Glass Workshop. Price range is typically $60-$80 per item for Spark workshop so it would be a free Spark Workshop for 1 or heavily discounted for 2.
Spark the Beginning of a Glass Adventure. Quick, Creative, and completely beginner friendly. Spark workshops are the perfect way to dip your toe into kiln forming, or glass blowing, in a bite sized session. Workshops available weekly.
$100 Value
Donated by SiNaCa Studios
Starting bid
Ladies and Lairds - You need this 4 Pack of Any Day Tickets to the Texas Renaissance Fair! 2026 Dates are Weekends October 10th to November 29th.
Donated by Texas Renaissance Fair
Enchanting Entertainment, Adventures & Attractions | Texas Renaissance Festival
$200 Value
Starting bid
ONE YEAR Friend Membership -
It's for you and your FRIENDS!
Donated by AMA
Home - Arlington Museum of Art
Current Exhibitions:
Game of Thrones: The Exhibition
October 4, 2025 - April 5, 2025
Chasing Victory: An INDYCAR Exhibition, February 13 - July 12, 2026
$125 Value
Starting bid
Four passes to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, We went most weekends when Nate and I were little. It's lots of fun with a grocery store, doctor station, ambulance, train tracks, and more.
$64.00 Value
Starting bid
Pair of earrings made by me! You can pick this pair or make a special request.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
I will pick you up in my truck and we will have lunch or dinner at La Madeleine!
Value: Priceless
Safety Clause: My parents will confirm that winner is someone we know in real life.
Starting bid
The perks of turning 16! Pay me to pick up your dry cleaning, return your Amazon, and grab your take-out dinner. I can handle all your pick ups and drop offs.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Bag crochet by me. I can make any of these in the colors of your choice.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
My Escort Ben is offering up 3 hours to move furniture around within your house or from your house to another location. Or perhaps put your Christmas Tree in the attic if that still needs to happen - no judging!
Starting bid
Two dozen cake pops made by me in your choice of icing color and cake flavor 🩵🩷💚🤍🖤
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!