JOCO Homeschool Fall Party

Lenexa

KS 66215, USA

I Can Plan and Lead a Craft
Anything Fall/Halloween related, really your imagination is the limit here.


This is one of the BIGGEST needs!


I have some supplies and donations can help cover some potentially so message me your ideas, I can help!

I Can Help Supervise a Craft
This is always a big need to make sure kids don't destroy the craft materials. Generally it's easy and you don't have to be that crafty. I prep everything so it's super simple!


This is a BIG need!

I Can Bring Snack to Share
Individual packages preferred. PLEASE no artificial food dyes, peanut or tree nuts.

I Can Bring Drinks to Share
Individual packages preferred. PLEASE no artificial food dyes.

I Can Bring Napkins
Always Helpful.

I Can Help Lead a Game
If enough parents sign up we can take turns to share the load. Something as simple as saying "go" in a sack race is really really helpful!!

I Can Paint Faces
You don't have to be the most artistic to help but if you have those talents to share we would be so grateful!

I Can Bring a Lawn Game
Something kid or teen friendly ideally!

I'd Like to Donate Towards Supplies
You can donate any amount at the end of this list, I just have to put something for this to be an "Item". A few dollars per family goes a long way to help me replenish what supplies need replaced and to keep doing these.

