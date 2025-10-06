JOCO Homeschool Fall Party

Anything Fall/Halloween related, really your imagination is the limit here.
This is one of the BIGGEST needs!
I have some supplies and donations can help cover some potentially so message me your ideas, I can help!
This is always a big need to make sure kids don't destroy the craft materials. Generally it's easy and you don't have to be that crafty. I prep everything so it's super simple!
This is a BIG need!
Individual packages preferred. PLEASE no artificial food dyes, peanut or tree nuts.
Individual packages preferred. PLEASE no artificial food dyes.
Always Helpful.
If enough parents sign up we can take turns to share the load. Something as simple as saying "go" in a sack race is really really helpful!!
You don't have to be the most artistic to help but if you have those talents to share we would be so grateful!
Something kid or teen friendly ideally!
You can donate any amount at the end of this list, I just have to put something for this to be an "Item". A few dollars per family goes a long way to help me replenish what supplies need replaced and to keep doing these.
