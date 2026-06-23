A tribute to a Philadelphia icon, this classic red ringer tee features Joe Frazier's Gym printed in bold red lettering across the chest, anchored by an original sketch of black boxing gloves at the center. Designed by Philadelphia artist Shaheed Rucker, the artwork and traditional ringer styling combine to create an authentic vintage look that pays homage to the golden era of boxing.

More than a t-shirt, this piece honors the history of a place where Joe Frazier trained, mentored, and inspired generations. The retro-inspired design captures the grit, determination, and community spirit that defined the legendary gym while celebrating Philadelphia's rich boxing heritage.

Features

Classic red ringer collar and sleeve trim for a vintage athletic look

"Joe Frazier's Gym" front graphic in bold red text

Original boxing glove illustration by Philadelphia artist Shaheed Rucker

Soft, comfortable everyday fit

Inspired by the legacy of Joe Frazier and the historic North Philadelphia gym





Care Instructions

100% cotton

Do not bleach

Wash cold

Iron on low, inside out

Do not dry clean

Every purchase helps support the mission of Joe Frazier's Gym & Community Center, preserving a historic landmark while creating opportunities for future generations through community programming, youth development, and wellness initiatives.