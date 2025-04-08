John Coxeter - test draft

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About this event
Premium Sponsors will receive four tickets for golf and dinner as well as prominent signage at the golf course, on our website and in social media posts about the event after the May 18th deadline.
Beverage Cart Sponsors will be limited to two this year so that each will have one entire beverage for sponsor signage! Sponsor signage will also be promoted on our website and in social media posts about the event after the May 18th deadline.
Gold Sponsors will have their signage on both the front-9 & the back-9 of the course, as well as at the dinner party, on the website and in social media posts after May 18th.
Silver Sponsors will select between being a BAR SPONSOR or a DESSERT TABLE SPONSOR at the dinner party with loads of signage around the sponsorship area.
Individual Hole Sponsors will have signage displayed on a golf tee and be listed with a logo on our website. Imagine what your sign might say…
Sponsored by the Brubaker-Flood Family in honor of Jack, our 2026 Graduate!
For the small additional fee of $40 you may supercharge your sponsorship by becoming a sponsor of this year’s Lake Rally scavenger hunt! Your signage will appear not only at the Golf Outing but at the Lake Rally on June 13th as well!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!