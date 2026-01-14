John Lautner Foundation Shop

Please note: you must choose Shipping Item below to have this shipped within the U.S.

Produced and directed by renowned documentary filmmaker Murray Grigor, Infinite Space explores Lautner's buildings from the inside out. From the back cover:





INFINITE SPACE, the documentary feature film, traces the lifelong quest of visionary genius John Lautner to create "architecture that has no beginning and no end." It is the story of brilliance, a complicated life - and the most sensual architecture of the 20th century. The camera soars through iconic spaces, with comments from Lautner, his colleqgues, clients, and family. (90 minutes)