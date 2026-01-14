John Lautner Foundation Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Please note: you must choose Shipping Item below to have this shipped within the U.S.
--------------------------------------------------------
Produced and directed by renowned documentary filmmaker Murray Grigor, Infinite Space explores Lautner's buildings from the inside out. From the back cover:
INFINITE SPACE, the documentary feature film, traces the lifelong quest of visionary genius John Lautner to create "architecture that has no beginning and no end." It is the story of brilliance, a complicated life - and the most sensual architecture of the 20th century. The camera soars through iconic spaces, with comments from Lautner, his colleqgues, clients, and family. (90 minutes)
Please note: you must choose shipping item below to have this book shipped to an address inside the U.S.
--------------------------------------------
Paperbound book by Dutch architects Tycho Saariste and Jan-Richard Kikkert, who, on numerous trips to the U.S. and Mexico, visited all Lautner buildings that they were able to locate.
Synopsis:
Through no fault of his own, John Lautner's contributions to Modern architecture have been widely recognized only in the last ten or fifteen years. Even so, he still remains an enigma for some critics. We still have more to learn and understand about how he expanded the boundaries of Modern architecture. After years of research, Tycho Saariste and Jan-Richard Kikkert's book adds an invaluable resource for our understanding of Lautner. This book contains a description of the research and the travels to all built Lautner houses. It also contains a description of these houses and photographs the authors made during their visits. With an introduction by American architecture expert Alan Hess.
Ship anywhere inside the U.S.
Ship anywhere inside U.S. For outside US contact us at [email protected] so we can determine the cost of shipping.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!