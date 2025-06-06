The John Lewis Beloved Community Day event honoring Dr. Yusef Salaam will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a program featuring remarks from our honoree, followed by a reception with light hors d'oeuvres.
John Lewis Beloved Community Day - Overflow Room
free
(Overflow Room at the Church) The John Lewis Beloved Community Day event honoring Dr. Yusef Salaam will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a program featuring remarks from our honoree, followed by a reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres.
Virtual - John Lewis Beloved Community Day
free
The John Lewis Beloved Community Day event will be broadcast virtually. If you are unable to attend in person, we encourage you to register to join us online and experience this inspiring event from wherever you are. On August 30th, a link to access the virtual broadcast will be sent to the email address you used to register, 30 minutes prior to the start of the event.
Media
free
If you are a member of the media attending the event and wish to request an interview with our honoree, Dr. Yusef Salaam, please contact Brandon Johnson at [email protected].
