John Marino Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Eligibility: Hollywood Police Department Sworn Personnel Only
Price: $25.55 (Honoring Lieutenant John Marino’s Badge #2555)
Includes:
Description:
Suit up and represent the Police Department in this friendly yet fierce Police vs Fire Basketball Showdown, and if you’re up for the challenge, join the Strongman Competition at no extra cost! This event celebrates teamwork, strength, and community spirit while raising funds to support YMCA families in thriving. Compete, connect, and make a difference.
Eligibility: Sworn Fire Department Personnel Only
Includes:
Description:
Open exclusively to:
$
