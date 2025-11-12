HEROES FOUNDATION INC

HEROES FOUNDATION INC

John Marino Classic

3161 Taft St

Hollywood, FL 33021, USA

👮‍♂️ Hollywood Police Department – Sworn Personnel Ticket
$25.55

Eligibility: Hollywood Police Department Sworn Personnel Only


Price: $25.55 (Honoring Lieutenant John Marino’s Badge #2555)


Includes:

  • Entry to play in the Police vs Fire Basketball Game
  • Free entry into the Strongman Competition (optional)
  • Complimentary refreshments for all participants

Description:
Suit up and represent the Police Department in this friendly yet fierce Police vs Fire Basketball Showdown, and if you’re up for the challenge, join the Strongman Competition at no extra cost! This event celebrates teamwork, strength, and community spirit while raising funds to support YMCA families in thriving. Compete, connect, and make a difference.

🚒 Fire Department – Sworn Personnel Ticket
$25.55

Eligibility: Sworn Fire Department Personnel Only


Price: $25.55 (Honoring Lieutenant John Marino’s Badge #2555)


Includes:

  • Entry to play in the Police vs Fire Basketball Game
  • Free entry into the Strongman Competition (optional)
  • Complimentary refreshments for all participants

Description:
Suit up and represent the Fire Department in this friendly yet fierce Police vs Fire Basketball Showdown, and if you’re up for the challenge, join the Strongman Competition at no extra cost! This event celebrates teamwork, strength, and community spirit while raising funds to support YMCA families in thriving. Compete, connect, and make a difference.

💪 Strongman Competition Ticket
$25.55

💥 Eligibility:

Open exclusively to:

  • Sworn Law Enforcement Officers
  • Sworn Firefighters
  • Active YMCA Members

🎟️ Includes:

  • Official entry into the John Marino Classic Strongman Competition
  • Eligibility for event prizes and recognition awards
