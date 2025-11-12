John Marino Classic

Eligibility: Hollywood Police Department Sworn Personnel Only



Price: $25.55 (Honoring Lieutenant John Marino’s Badge #2555)





Includes:

Entry to play in the Police vs Fire Basketball Game

Free entry into the Strongman Competition (optional)

Complimentary refreshments for all participants

Description:

Suit up and represent the Police Department in this friendly yet fierce Police vs Fire Basketball Showdown, and if you’re up for the challenge, join the Strongman Competition at no extra cost! This event celebrates teamwork, strength, and community spirit while raising funds to support YMCA families in thriving. Compete, connect, and make a difference.