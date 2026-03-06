John Marshall High School NTHS Cake Auction

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confetti cake with vanilla icing, chocolate drizzle, sprinkles, and cherries
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Strawberry cake
M&m and Mike Ike’s
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White cake with cinnamon, cream cheese frosting with cinnamon and snickerdoodle crumbles on top
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6 strawberry cupcakes, 6 Oreo cupcakes
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Lemon cake with lemon frosting, raspberries and blueberries for decoration, and edible glitter
Starting bid
vanilla confetti cake with pink vanilla icing
Starting bid
Strawberry cake with vanilla icing, sprinkles, and glitter.
Starting bid
chocolate devils food cake with chocolate ganache and chocolate icing topped with strawberries and chocolate candy
Starting bid
Vanilla cupcakes with milk chocolate and salted caramel icing
Starting bid
Chocolate cupcakes with milk chocolate and salted caramel icing (paw prints)
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