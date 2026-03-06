John Marshall High School NTHS
John Marshall High School NTHS has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

John Marshall High School NTHS

About this event

Sales closed

John Marshall High School NTHS Cake Auction

Pick-up location

1300 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038, USA

Bela, Kami, Liam item
Bela, Kami, Liam item
Bela, Kami, Liam item
Bela, Kami, Liam
$10

Starting bid

confetti cake with vanilla icing, chocolate drizzle, sprinkles, and cherries

Kayleigh, Marley (Nursing) item
Kayleigh, Marley (Nursing) item
Kayleigh, Marley (Nursing) item
Kayleigh, Marley (Nursing)
$10

Starting bid

Strawberry cake 
M&m and Mike Ike’s

Riley, Brooke, Chanoah item
Riley, Brooke, Chanoah item
Riley, Brooke, Chanoah item
Riley, Brooke, Chanoah
$10

Starting bid

White cake with cinnamon, cream cheese frosting with cinnamon and snickerdoodle crumbles on top

Gracie, Makinley item
Gracie, Makinley item
Gracie, Makinley item
Gracie, Makinley
$10

Starting bid

6 strawberry cupcakes, 6 Oreo cupcakes

Peyton item
Peyton item
Peyton item
Peyton
$10

Starting bid

Lemon cake with lemon frosting, raspberries and blueberries for decoration, and edible glitter

Maggie (pink) item
Maggie (pink) item
Maggie (pink) item
Maggie (pink)
$10

Starting bid

vanilla confetti cake with pink vanilla icing


Ashley, Abby item
Ashley, Abby item
Ashley, Abby item
Ashley, Abby
$10

Starting bid

Strawberry cake with vanilla icing, sprinkles, and glitter.


Maggie (chocolate) item
Maggie (chocolate) item
Maggie (chocolate) item
Maggie (chocolate)
$10

Starting bid

chocolate devils food cake with chocolate ganache and chocolate icing topped with strawberries and chocolate candy

Kayleigh, Marley (JM Cupcakes) item
Kayleigh, Marley (JM Cupcakes) item
Kayleigh, Marley (JM Cupcakes) item
Kayleigh, Marley (JM Cupcakes)
$10

Starting bid

Vanilla cupcakes with milk chocolate and salted caramel icing

Kayleigh, Marley (Paw Prints Cupcakes) item
Kayleigh, Marley (Paw Prints Cupcakes) item
Kayleigh, Marley (Paw Prints Cupcakes) item
Kayleigh, Marley (Paw Prints Cupcakes)
$10

Starting bid

Chocolate cupcakes with milk chocolate and salted caramel icing (paw prints)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!