John Molloy Jr. Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing & Dinner

Golf includes lunch, beer, soft drinks and golf cart. Shot gun start at 1pm. Dinner includes cocktail hour, buffet dinner and open bar. Raffles and games are extra.
Dinner Only
$175
Dinner includes cocktail hour, dinner and open bar. Dinner is from 6-10pm
Tee Sponsor
$100
There can be up to 4 sponsors per tee. As a tee sponsor, you will have a sign staked into the ground by your designated tee. You will also have a mention on our social media pages.
Flag Sponsor
$250
As a Flag Sponsor, you will have your logo printed on a flag to be displayed on the course and throughout the event. Your flag will be a memento you can take home and display at your business or home. Your logo will also be on the scrolling ads on screens at the dinner event. You will also have a mention on our social media pages.
Prize Sponsor
$500
As a Prize Sponsor, you will have your name or logo on a sign placed in front of a Big-Ticket prize, and on our scroll of ads on the screens at the dinner event. You will also have a mention on our social media pages. Please let us know if you would like to donate a specific item or just donate monetarily towards any prizes we provide. email us your logo at [email protected]
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000
As a Beverage Cart Sponsor, you will have a banner with your logo hung on the cart that rides around the course serving refreshing beverages to our golfers. Your logo will also be on the scrolling ads on screens at the dinner event. You will also have a mention on our social media pages. Email us your logo at [email protected]
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
As a Silver Sponsor, you will have your logo displayed on our TV Scroll at the event, as well as your logo on our T Shirt. We will also give you a mention on our Social Media pages. Please email us your logo at [email protected]
Gelato Cart Sponsor
$2,500
As the Gelato Cart Sponsor, your logo will appear on a banner on the gelato cart that we will provide as a tasty treat to our guests on the golf course to help them cool off on the turn. Your logo will also appear on our event T shirt and the scroll of ads on screens at the event and in a mention on our social media pages. You can also provide us with any promotional items you would like included in the "Swag Bag". Email us your logo at [email protected]
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
As a Platinum Sponsor, you will have your name or logo displayed on a sign and on our TV Scroll at the event, as well as on our T Shirt. We will also give you a mention on our Social Media pages. Please email us your logo and let us know if you would like to include any promotional items in our "Swag Bags" at [email protected]
Event Sponsor
$5,000
As an Event Sponsor, you will have a large banner with your logo displayed at the event as well as your logo on the scroll of ads on the screens throughout the dinner event. We will also place your logo on our T Shirt hand out. You may also supply us with any promotional items you would like us to include in our "Swag Bags". You will also have a mention on our social media pages. This tier will also include a foursome for golf (a value of $1200!). Email us your logo at [email protected]
Cigar Sponsor
$2,500
As a Cigar Sponsor, you will have your logo displayed on a large sign, on our event T shirt, as well as on the scrolling ads on the screens throughout the dinner event. You will also have your logo placed on our event t shirt, and a mention on our social media pages. You can also provide us with any promotional items you would like to include in our "Swag Bags". Email us your logo at [email protected]
Raffle Sheet
$25
One raffle sheet of 20 tickets. This will be for high end baskets $300 & up.
