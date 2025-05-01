Friends of Muir - Let’s Paint the Handball Courts

912 S Chevy Chase Dr

Glendale, CA 91205, USA

Register your family
Volunteer - Supplies
Lend supplies (Easy Ups, ladders, tarps, wash bins etc.)
Volunteer - Refreshments
Bring refreshments to keep our artists fueled and happy
Volunteer - Hand Prints
Assist with student hand printing
Volunteer - Mural Painting Team
Join the Mural Painting Team over the summer break
