Grace Episcopal Church of St. Helena

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Grace Episcopal Church of St. Helena

About this event

Sacred Earth Sacred Soul - A Full-Day Retreat with John Philip Newell & Cami Twilling

1314 Spring St

St Helena, CA 94574, USA

General Admission
$150

Experience a transformative day-long retreat with John Philip Newell and Cami Twilling, exploring the wisdom of Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul through study, guided spiritual practice, compassionate action, and spacious time for reflection and renewal.

Scholarship Ticket
$75

If you are unable to afford the full price please purchase this ticket. If you need further assistance please reach out to our administrator: [email protected].

Sponsor Ticket
$225

If you are able, please choose this level to help us provide scholarships to those who need them. Thank you!

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