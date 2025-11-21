Sacred Earth Sacred Soul - A Full-Day Retreat with John Philip Newell & Cami Twilling

About this event
Experience a transformative day-long retreat with John Philip Newell and Cami Twilling, exploring the wisdom of Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul through study, guided spiritual practice, compassionate action, and spacious time for reflection and renewal.
If you are unable to afford the full price please purchase this ticket. If you need further assistance please reach out to our administrator: [email protected].
If you are able, please choose this level to help us provide scholarships to those who need them. Thank you!
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