Twisted Arts, Inc.

Hosted by

Twisted Arts, Inc.

About this event

John Waters' 80th Birthday!

621 E 4th St

Tulsa, OK 74120, USA

VIP Weekend Pass
$25

Enjoy the full John Waters Birthday celebration! Includes VIP seating for both films (Friday and Saturday) and one complimentary cocktail each night.

General Admission Weekend Pass
$20

Catch both films for a discounted price and celebrate John Waters’ birthday with two nights of cult cinema fun.

VIP Friday Only – Polyester Night
$15

Includes VIP seating for Friday’s screening of Polyester and one complimentary cocktail, plus the full Odorama experience.

VIP Saturday Only – Hairspray Night
$15

Includes VIP seating for Saturday’s screening of Hairspray and one complimentary cocktail while celebrating one of John Waters’ most beloved films.

General Admission Friday Only – Polyester Night
$10

Standard admission for Friday’s screening of Polyester, including the iconic Odorama experience.

General Admission Saturday Only – Hairspray Night
$10

Standard admission for Saturday’s screening of Hairspray and a night of campy, joyful John Waters cinema.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!