John Waters' 80th Birthday!

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About this event
Enjoy the full John Waters Birthday celebration! Includes VIP seating for both films (Friday and Saturday) and one complimentary cocktail each night.
Catch both films for a discounted price and celebrate John Waters’ birthday with two nights of cult cinema fun.
Includes VIP seating for Friday’s screening of Polyester and one complimentary cocktail, plus the full Odorama experience.
Includes VIP seating for Saturday’s screening of Hairspray and one complimentary cocktail while celebrating one of John Waters’ most beloved films.
Standard admission for Friday’s screening of Polyester, including the iconic Odorama experience.
Standard admission for Saturday’s screening of Hairspray and a night of campy, joyful John Waters cinema.
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