Memberships -VFW Post 6683 of Enterprise AL

2 Year Limited Time
$50

No expiration

Join for two years for basically the price of one--a thirty-dollar savings. Offer Expires 31 Oct 2025.

Life Member Transfer
Free

No expiration

No cost to move to JWB6683. Just answer a few questions.

Paying Transfer
$30

No expiration

Expired Annual Transfer to JWB6683 for a $10 savings.

Annual
$30

Valid for one year

Annual renewing membership is $40. Save $10.

6683 Regular Lifetime Membership
$35

Renews monthly

Lifetime Membership for those UNDER 50 (12 monthly payments).

6683 Senior Life Membership
$25

Renews monthly

Lifetime Membership for those OVER 50 (12 monthly payments).

Legacy Upgrade Payments
$20

Renews monthly

Upgrade from Life to your next Legacy Life membership for $20 per month (save $50).

