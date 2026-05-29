Nā Kai ʻEwalu

Hosted by

Nā Kai ʻEwalu

About this event

Vendors - John Wilmington III & Boogie Wainui Regatta

1 E Kaahumanu Ave

Kahului, HI 96732, USA

Food Truck Vendor
$100

$100 per food vendor. 


Must provide a copy of Food truck DOH License or Special Event Permit and have your own liability insurance. Email a copy to [email protected]

Vendors must provide their own equipment ie: tents , tables, chairs etc. 

No electricity provided 


All fees are non-refundable and must be paid at the time of registration, no later than 1 week prior to the event to secure your spot. 


Our event usually runs from 8am to 4 pm.

You may start your set up at 6am and break down by 4 pm (or earlier if you need to leave). Vendors are responsible for leaving their area the way they found it. Please remove any trash that may be left behind. 


*NO alcohol consumption during regatta hours 


REGISTRATION: Vendor forms must be submitted no later than 1 week prior to the event. 

Merchadise Vendor
$50

$50 per merchant plus donated Item to NKE Silent Auction. 


Please contact  Cheryl (808)264-0594 or Shahlia (808)344-6168 for pick up of items.

Vendors must provide their own equipment ie: Tent, table, chairs 


No electricity provided 


Our event usually runs from 8 am to 4 pm 


Set up may start at 6 am and break down by 4 pm (or earlier if you need to leave) 


Vendors are responsible for leaving the area in the condition they found it. Please remove any trash that may be left behind. 

*NO alcohol consumption during regatta hours 


REGISTRATION: Vendor forms must be submitted one week before the event to secure your spot. 


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