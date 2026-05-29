Vendors - John Wilmington III & Boogie Wainui Regatta

About this event
$100 per food vendor.
Must provide a copy of Food truck DOH License or Special Event Permit and have your own liability insurance. Email a copy to [email protected]
Vendors must provide their own equipment ie: tents , tables, chairs etc.
No electricity provided
All fees are non-refundable and must be paid at the time of registration, no later than 1 week prior to the event to secure your spot.
Our event usually runs from 8am to 4 pm.
You may start your set up at 6am and break down by 4 pm (or earlier if you need to leave). Vendors are responsible for leaving their area the way they found it. Please remove any trash that may be left behind.
*NO alcohol consumption during regatta hours
REGISTRATION: Vendor forms must be submitted no later than 1 week prior to the event.
$50 per merchant plus donated Item to NKE Silent Auction.
Please contact Cheryl (808)264-0594 or Shahlia (808)344-6168 for pick up of items.
Vendors must provide their own equipment ie: Tent, table, chairs
No electricity provided
Our event usually runs from 8 am to 4 pm
Set up may start at 6 am and break down by 4 pm (or earlier if you need to leave)
Vendors are responsible for leaving the area in the condition they found it. Please remove any trash that may be left behind.
*NO alcohol consumption during regatta hours
REGISTRATION: Vendor forms must be submitted one week before the event to secure your spot.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!