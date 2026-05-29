Vendors - John Wilmington III & Boogie Wainui Regatta

$100 per food vendor.





Must provide a copy of Food truck DOH License or Special Event Permit and have your own liability insurance. Email a copy to [email protected]



Vendors must provide their own equipment ie: tents , tables, chairs etc.



No electricity provided



All fees are non-refundable and must be paid at the time of registration, no later than 1 week prior to the event to secure your spot.





Our event usually runs from 8am to 4 pm.



You may start your set up at 6am and break down by 4 pm (or earlier if you need to leave). Vendors are responsible for leaving their area the way they found it. Please remove any trash that may be left behind.





*NO alcohol consumption during regatta hours





REGISTRATION: Vendor forms must be submitted no later than 1 week prior to the event.