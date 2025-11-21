Charles Borak American Legion Post #45

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Charles Borak American Legion Post #45

About this event

Johnny Holm Band Back to the Ballrooms Tour

300 Lexington Ave S

New Prague, MN 56071, USA

General Admission
$20

Doors will open at 6:00 PM. Food will be available for purchase till 7:00 PM

VIP Table on first tier
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry at 5:00 PM, reserved seating, eight drink tickets, two appetizers of your choice, and access to VIP‑only areas. Please provide your name.

SIP table on second tier
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry at 5:00 PM, reserved seating, eight drink tickets, and access to VIP‑only areas. Please provide your name.

IP round table on the third tier
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Doors will open at 6:00 PM. Please provide your name.

Table
$100

MUST PURCHASE GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS FIRST!!

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