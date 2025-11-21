Johnny Holm Band Back to the Ballrooms Tour

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About this event
Doors will open at 6:00 PM. Food will be available for purchase till 7:00 PM
Priority entry at 5:00 PM, reserved seating, eight drink tickets, two appetizers of your choice, and access to VIP‑only areas. Please provide your name.
Priority entry at 5:00 PM, reserved seating, eight drink tickets, and access to VIP‑only areas. Please provide your name.
Doors will open at 6:00 PM. Please provide your name.
MUST PURCHASE GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS FIRST!!
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