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Johns Island Montessori School

About this event

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Johns Island Montessori School's Silent Auction Part 2!

Birthday Party On The Farm item
Birthday Party On The Farm
$375

Starting bid

Includes:

Invite for 20 children

Snacks & Kid Beverages

Decorations & Farm Cake

Animal Feeding

Goodie Bags

Venue / Insurance

Clean Up

Set Sail item
Set Sail item
Set Sail
$275

Starting bid

2 Week Intro to Sailing


A junior sailing program builds skills, confidence, and a love of sailing that lasts well beyong childhood.



Karate Package item
Karate Package
$175

Starting bid

2 Semesters of Karate

Kids' Adventure Package item
Kids' Adventure Package
$140

Starting bid

Flight Adventure - Family of 4 Jump Packages & Accessories


Summit Adventure Park - 2 x 2 Hour Free Jump Passes


Adrenaline Monkey - Family 4 Pack Passes


Urban Air Adventure Park - 4 Ultimate Experience Passes

High Dining Basket - NEW!! item
High Dining Basket - NEW!!
$130

Starting bid

Dinner for 2 certificate for Linette's @ The Dunlin ($200 value)


High Steaks - Seasoning and a $20 gift card


Wisconsin Meat & Cheese - $10gift card

Adventure Package item
Adventure Package
$125

Starting bid

Eudora Wildlife Safari - 1 vehicle admission tickets


Cypress Gardens - 4 admission tickets


Bulldog Tours - 2 tickets for Ghost Tours

Artwork By Sayge item
Artwork By Sayge
$125

Starting bid

Ms. Sayge, our wonderful and talented art teacher, has 4 pieces. Take a look during the party at The Art Show!

Tour Package #1 item
Tour Package #1
$115

Starting bid

Old South Carriage Tour - 2 Passes


Bull Dog Tours - 2 Passes for Ghost/Dungeon Tour


Drayton Hall - 2 Free Admission Passes

Tour Package #2 item
Tour Package #2
$115

Starting bid

Palmetto Carriage Tours - 2 Passes


Bull Dog Tours - 2 Passes for Historic Stroll


Charleston Tea Garden - Trolley Tour for Four

Family Fun Arts & Crafts Package item
Family Fun Arts & Crafts Package
$120

Starting bid

Pluff Mudd Pottery - Pottery Kit


iSmash - $50 Gift Card


Luna Balloona - Buy 1hr Balloon Art Get 1hr free


Wildflower Party Design - $50 Gift Voucher

Method Training item
Method Training
$70

Starting bid

I month Unlimited Classes

Fitness Assessment

T-shirt & Accessories

Biscuits, Babies, & Betty Basket - NEW!! item
Biscuits, Babies, & Betty Basket - NEW!!
$60

Starting bid

Flying Biscuit - $ 50 gift card

Vicious Biscuit - $25 gift card

Tiny Tadpoles - $25 gift card

Boxcar Betty's - $20 gift card

JZI Eat & Drink Basket - NEW!!! item
JZI Eat & Drink Basket - NEW!!!
$50

Starting bid

Low Tide Brewing - $30 Certificate

KISS Cafe - $25 Gift Card

Minero - $25 Gift Card


Dinner & Coffee item
Dinner & Coffee
$45

Starting bid

Jim 'N Nicks BBQ - 2 $35 gift cards

Maybank Public House - $25 gift card

Point Break Coffee - $25 gift card

Manicures With Makayla item
Manicures With Makayla
$45

Starting bid

Zumba Dance Class With Caroline item
Zumba Dance Class With Caroline
$30

Starting bid

Stories With Stacey item
Stories With Stacey
$30

Starting bid

Elderberry 1 of 4 item
Elderberry 1 of 4
$120

Starting bid

American Elderberry Tincture by Low Country Foods - 6 Bottles (valued at $40 a bottle)

Elderberry 2 of 4 item
Elderberry 2 of 4
$120

Starting bid

American Elderberry Tincture by Low Country Foods - 6 Bottles (valued at $40 a bottle)

Elderberry 3 of 4 item
Elderberry 3 of 4
$120

Starting bid

American Elderberry Tincture by Low Country Foods - 6 Bottles (valued at $40 a bottle)

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