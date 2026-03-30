Johns Island Montessori School's Silent Auction Part 2!

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About this event
Starting bid
Includes:
Invite for 20 children
Snacks & Kid Beverages
Decorations & Farm Cake
Animal Feeding
Goodie Bags
Venue / Insurance
Clean Up
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2 Week Intro to Sailing
A junior sailing program builds skills, confidence, and a love of sailing that lasts well beyong childhood.
Starting bid
2 Semesters of Karate
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Flight Adventure - Family of 4 Jump Packages & Accessories
Summit Adventure Park - 2 x 2 Hour Free Jump Passes
Adrenaline Monkey - Family 4 Pack Passes
Urban Air Adventure Park - 4 Ultimate Experience Passes
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Dinner for 2 certificate for Linette's @ The Dunlin ($200 value)
High Steaks - Seasoning and a $20 gift card
Wisconsin Meat & Cheese - $10gift card
Starting bid
Eudora Wildlife Safari - 1 vehicle admission tickets
Cypress Gardens - 4 admission tickets
Bulldog Tours - 2 tickets for Ghost Tours
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Ms. Sayge, our wonderful and talented art teacher, has 4 pieces. Take a look during the party at The Art Show!
Starting bid
Old South Carriage Tour - 2 Passes
Bull Dog Tours - 2 Passes for Ghost/Dungeon Tour
Drayton Hall - 2 Free Admission Passes
Starting bid
Palmetto Carriage Tours - 2 Passes
Bull Dog Tours - 2 Passes for Historic Stroll
Charleston Tea Garden - Trolley Tour for Four
Starting bid
Pluff Mudd Pottery - Pottery Kit
iSmash - $50 Gift Card
Luna Balloona - Buy 1hr Balloon Art Get 1hr free
Wildflower Party Design - $50 Gift Voucher
Starting bid
I month Unlimited Classes
Fitness Assessment
T-shirt & Accessories
Starting bid
Flying Biscuit - $ 50 gift card
Vicious Biscuit - $25 gift card
Tiny Tadpoles - $25 gift card
Boxcar Betty's - $20 gift card
Starting bid
Low Tide Brewing - $30 Certificate
KISS Cafe - $25 Gift Card
Minero - $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Jim 'N Nicks BBQ - 2 $35 gift cards
Maybank Public House - $25 gift card
Point Break Coffee - $25 gift card
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
American Elderberry Tincture by Low Country Foods - 6 Bottles (valued at $40 a bottle)
Starting bid
American Elderberry Tincture by Low Country Foods - 6 Bottles (valued at $40 a bottle)
Starting bid
American Elderberry Tincture by Low Country Foods - 6 Bottles (valued at $40 a bottle)
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