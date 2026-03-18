Johnston County Alumnae Chapter of DST Sorority, Inc. 5K Walk-Run-Rise

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About this event
Join us for a meaningful community walk/run dedicated to supporting youth mental health. This event brings people together to raise awareness, inspire hope, and break the stigma surrounding mental wellness.
Whether you walk, jog, or run, every step helps make a difference. Open to all ages and fitness levels—come out and support young minds while connecting with a positive, uplifting community.
Let’s move for a cause that matters.
Vendor Registration
Join us for a meaningful community walk/run dedicated to supporting youth mental health. This event brings people together to raise awareness, inspire hope, and break the stigma surrounding mental wellness.
Whether you walk, jog, or run, every step helps make a difference. Open to all ages and fitness levels—come out and support young minds while connecting with a positive, uplifting community.
Let’s move for a cause that matters.
$
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