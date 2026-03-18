Johnston County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Johnston County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Johnston County Alumnae Chapter of DST Sorority, Inc. 5K Walk-Run-Rise

325 McCullers St

Clayton, NC 27520, USA

Early Bird Registration Fee
$30

Join us for a meaningful community walk/run dedicated to supporting youth mental health. This event brings people together to raise awareness, inspire hope, and break the stigma surrounding mental wellness.


Whether you walk, jog, or run, every step helps make a difference. Open to all ages and fitness levels—come out and support young minds while connecting with a positive, uplifting community.


Let’s move for a cause that matters.

Vendor Registration
$60

Vendor Registration

Registration Fee
$40

Join us for a meaningful community walk/run dedicated to supporting youth mental health. This event brings people together to raise awareness, inspire hope, and break the stigma surrounding mental wellness.


Whether you walk, jog, or run, every step helps make a difference. Open to all ages and fitness levels—come out and support young minds while connecting with a positive, uplifting community.


Let’s move for a cause that matters.

On-site Registration
$45
T-Shirt
$10
Add a donation for Johnston County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

$

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