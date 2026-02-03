Join American Legion Post 72 Today

Joining American Legion Post 72 means becoming part of a community of veterans, service members, and families dedicated to service and camaraderie. New members are welcomed into a supportive environment where you can connect with others, participate in community events, and help support veterans and local programs.





Why Join?

Build friendships with fellow veterans

Support community and veteran-focused initiatives

Stay connected to shared values of service and patriotism

If you’ve served honorably or are currently serving, you may be eligible to join. Family members can also participate through the Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion.





Post 72 is a place to belong, serve, and make a difference.