Join Autism Moms of Houston for Astros game Night!

Your Autism Awareness Night Ticket Reservation – Confirmation
Thank you for reserving your tickets for **Autism Awareness Night with the Houston Astros**! 🎉⚾
Here’s what to expect next:
1️⃣ You will receive a confirmation email (this email).
2️⃣ Tomorrow morning, you will receive another email from Astros.com Tickets ([email protected]
) with your digital tickets.
3️⃣ To access or view your tickets, download the MLB Ballpark app on your iPhone or Android.
📌 If you do not receive your tickets after a few hours, please check your spam/junk folder before texting us. If you still don’t see them, text your name and email to 832-856-6673 for assistance.
💙 Don’t forget to wear blue to celebrate and support our autism community! We can’t wait to see you at the ballpark!
#AutismAwarenessNight #GoAstros #WearBlue
Your Autism Awareness Night Ticket Reservation – Confirmation
Thank you for reserving your tickets for **Autism Awareness Night with the Houston Astros**! 🎉⚾
Here’s what to expect next:
1️⃣ You will receive a confirmation email (this email).
2️⃣ Tomorrow morning, you will receive another email from Astros.com Tickets ([email protected]
) with your digital tickets.
3️⃣ To access or view your tickets, download the MLB Ballpark app on your iPhone or Android.
📌 If you do not receive your tickets after a few hours, please check your spam/junk folder before texting us. If you still don’t see them, text your name and email to 832-856-6673 for assistance.
💙 Don’t forget to wear blue to celebrate and support our autism community! We can’t wait to see you at the ballpark!
#AutismAwarenessNight #GoAstros #WearBlue