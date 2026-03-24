Join Circle of Care

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About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
Supports comprehensive, life-changing dental care that restores health, confidence, and a veteran’s ability to move forward in life.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Helps remove barriers to employment, housing, and stability by ensuring oral health is no longer an obstacle to opportunity.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Provides consistent access to care that supports long-term health, recovery, and a stable foundation for daily life.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Restores confidence, self-image, and the ability to smile, speak, and engage fully in personal and professional settings.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Supports essential dental care and prevention services that protect long-term health and overall well-being.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Provides urgent care to alleviate pain and infection, offering immediate relief and a path toward continued treatment.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Expands access to compassionate, entry-point dental care for those beginning their journey toward better health.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Every gift makes a difference.
Renews monthly
🔁Make your impact go further with a monthly gift.
Monthly giving provides steady, reliable support for patient care and allows us to serve more individuals throughout the year.
Suggested Monthly Giving Levels:
All monthly donors are recognized as Smile Sustainers and receive benefits aligned with their annual giving level.
Valid until April 16, 2027
Leading the profession in delivering meaningful community impact through dental care.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Supporting access to care and improving oral health across our community.
Recognition & Benefits:
Valid until April 16, 2027
Demonstrating a commitment to expanding care for those who need it most.
Recognition & Benefits:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!