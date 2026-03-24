San Diego County Dental Foundation

Offered by

San Diego County Dental Foundation

About the memberships

Join Circle of Care

Transformation Partner
$10,000

Valid until April 16, 2027

Supports comprehensive, life-changing dental care that restores health, confidence, and a veteran’s ability to move forward in life.

Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Digital Recognition Badge
  • Foundation-branded Item (Coffee Mug & T-Shirt)
  • Website & Social Media Recognition
  • Circle of Care Lapel Pin (GOLD)
  • Invitation to Exclusive Donor Appreciation Reception
  • Tickets to Annual Event (6 VIP)
  • Name on Donor Wall at Geis Clinic
  • Semi-Annual Impact Briefings at Clinic
  • Optional Designation of Gift
Opportunity Partner
$7,500

Valid until April 16, 2027

Helps remove barriers to employment, housing, and stability by ensuring oral health is no longer an obstacle to opportunity.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Digital Recognition Badge
  • Foundation-branded Item (Coffee Mug & T-Shirt)
  • Website & Social Media Recognition
  • Circle of Care Lapel Pin (SILVER)
  • Invitation to Exclusive Donor Appreciation Reception
  • Tickets to Annual Event (4 VIP)
  • Name on Donor Wall at Geis Clinic
  • Semi-Annual Impact Briefings at Clinic
Stability Partner
$5,000

Valid until April 16, 2027

Provides consistent access to care that supports long-term health, recovery, and a stable foundation for daily life.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Digital Recognition Badge
  • Foundation-branded Item (Coffee Mug & T-Shirt)
  • Website & Social Media Recognition
  • Circle of Care Lapel Pin (BRONZE)
  • Invitation to Exclusive Donor Appreciation Reception
  • Tickets to Annual Event (2 VIP)
  • Name on Donor Wall at Geis Clinic
Dignity Partner
$2,500

Valid until April 16, 2027

Restores confidence, self-image, and the ability to smile, speak, and engage fully in personal and professional settings.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Digital Recognition Badge
  • Foundation-branded Item (Coffee Mug & T-Shirt)
  • Website & Social Media Recognition
  • SDCDF Logo Lapel Pin
  • Invitation to Exclusive Donor Appreciation Reception
  • Tickets to Annual Event (2 General Admission)
Health Partner
$1,000

Valid until April 16, 2027

Supports essential dental care and prevention services that protect long-term health and overall well-being.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Digital Recognition Badge
  • Foundation-branded Item (Coffee Mug & T-Shirt)
  • Website Recognition
  • SDCDF Logo Lapel Pin
Relief Partner
$500

Valid until April 16, 2027

Provides urgent care to alleviate pain and infection, offering immediate relief and a path toward continued treatment.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Digital Recognition Badge
  • Foundation-branded Item (Coffee Mug)
  • Website Recognition
Care Partner
$250

Valid until April 16, 2027

Expands access to compassionate, entry-point dental care for those beginning their journey toward better health.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Digital Recognition Badge
  • Foundation-branded Item (T-Shirt)
Community Supporter
Pay what you can

Valid until April 16, 2027

Every gift makes a difference.

Smile Sustainer
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

🔁Make your impact go further with a monthly gift.


Monthly giving provides steady, reliable support for patient care and allows us to serve more individuals throughout the year.


Suggested Monthly Giving Levels:

  • $25/month — Care Partner
  • $50/month — Relief Partner
  • $84/month — Health Partner
  • $210/month — Dignity Partner

All monthly donors are recognized as Smile Sustainers and receive benefits aligned with their annual giving level.

Practice Impact Partner
$5,000

Valid until April 16, 2027

Leading the profession in delivering meaningful community impact through dental care.

Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Framed Certificate for Office Wall
  • Website Recognition (Logo)
  • Newsletter (Featured)
  • Social Media Recognition (Spotlight)
  • Tickets to Annual Event (2 VIP)
  • Logo at special events
Community Impact Partner
$2,500

Valid until April 16, 2027

Supporting access to care and improving oral health across our community.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Framed Certificate for Office Wall
  • Website Recognition (Logo)
  • Newsletter (Recognition)
  • Social Media Recognition (Thank You Post)
  • Tickets to Annual Event (2 General Admission)
Supporting Impact Partner
$1,000

Valid until April 16, 2027

Demonstrating a commitment to expanding care for those who need it most.


Recognition & Benefits:

  • Annual Impact Report Recognition
  • Framed Certificate for Office Wall
  • Website Recognition (Business Name)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!