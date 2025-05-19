Community Action NOW!

Community Action NOW!

🌟 Join Community Action NOW! | Membership that Powers Change

🌱 Supporter
$25

Valid for one year

Ideal for individuals who believe in the cause and want to stay informed. ✔️ Quarterly newsletter ✔️ Early invites to community events ✔️ Recognition on our website
✊🏾 Activist
$50

Valid for one year

For changemakers who want to move from awareness to action. Includes all Supporter benefits, plus: ✔️ Free access to one community training per year ✔️ CAN Member digital badge
🌍 Advocate
$100

Valid for one year

For individuals ready to organize and elevate community power. Includes all Activist benefits, plus: ✔️ Priority access to policy briefings & advocacy campaigns ✔️ Exclusive invitation to annual virtual strategy forum
💼 Leader
$250

Valid for one year

For professionals and community leaders invested in sustainable impact. Includes all Advocate benefits, plus: ✔️ Co-host a CAN event or forum ✔️ Recognition in our annual impact report
🏢 Organizational Member
$500

Valid for one year

For businesses, schools, and organizations looking to collaborate. ✔️ Recognition across CAN platforms ✔️ Quarterly strategy meeting with CAN staff ✔️ Co-branded community engagement opportunity
Add a donation for Community Action NOW!

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!