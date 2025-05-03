Join Friends of Doxa

Commit to praying for the needs and goals of Doxa and its staff.
Fundraiser/Event Planning
Serve on committees to plan upcoming fundraisers and other events.
Cleaning Team
Be part of a rotating weekly janitorial team that helps keep the Doxa studios, hallways, and bathrooms clean.
Seamstress/Costume Altering
If sewing is a skill of yours, Doxa staff can reach out when costuming projects for story ballets arise!
Performance Volunteer
Help backstage, with dancers in dressing rooms, or front of house during Doxa performances.
Craft/Prop Creation
Crafty? Doxa staff can reach out when props for story ballets need to be created, mended, or designed!
Set Building
Help bring larger set pieces to life for story ballets. May require the use of your own tools.
Studio Maintenance/Repair
Handy? Join a team to come repair items, paint, or install items around the studios.
Costume Laundering
Volunteer to take a load of laundry after performances to wash at your home. Most items require gentle cycles or handwashing. Some require lying flat to dry.
Photography Donation
We so appreciate when photographers are able to donate their skill and time to Doxa for our marketing purposes.
Supplies Donation
Willing to pick up an extra ream of paper or wet mop pads when out shopping? Sign up here and we'll keep you in the loop with current needs!
Financial Donation
Doxa relies on donations for about 40% of the operating budget. Anyone can become a donor at doxadance.com/support, but if you would like to also be contacted when specific project-based or needs arise, please sign up here.
