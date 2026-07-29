Join Hollywood Heritage

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
Senior memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for one person (65 and older).
Valid until August 5, 2027
Individual memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for one person.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Dual memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Household memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Friend memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Supporter memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Partner memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Sponsorship Circle memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Preservation Circle memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!