Two men shake hands in the foreground, while a group of people stand behind them on a porch.
Hollywood Heritage

Offered by

Hollywood Heritage

About the memberships

Join Hollywood Heritage

Senior
$35

Valid until August 5, 2027

Senior memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for one person (65 and older).

Individual
$50

Valid until August 5, 2027

Individual memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for one person.

Dual
$75

Valid until August 5, 2027

Dual memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people.

Household
$150

Valid until August 5, 2027

Household memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.

Friend
$250

Valid until August 5, 2027

Friend memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.

Supporter
$500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Supporter memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.

Partner
$1,500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Partner memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.

Sponsorship Circle
$2,500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Sponsorship Circle memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.

Preservation Circle
$5,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Preservation Circle memberships allow unlimited access to the Hollywood Heritage Museum for two people with two guests.

Add a donation for Hollywood Heritage

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