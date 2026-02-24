North Carolina for Consumer Choice

Offered by

North Carolina for Consumer Choice

About the memberships

Join NC4CC!

Single-Store Retailer (Annual)
$1,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟


NOTE: If you have more than one store in your retail organization, please use one of the Multi-Store Membership options below.

Single-Store Retailer (Monthly)
$100

Renews monthly

NOTE: If you have more than one store in your retail organization, please use one of the Multi-Store Membership options below.

Multi-Store Retailer (Annual)
Pay what you can

Valid until May 29, 2027

🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟


Retailers with more than 1 location must pay dues for each store in their footprint.


This membership type lets you set your own contribution amount. On the honor system, please set your payment at $1,000 per location in your retail footprint. Your honesty and support help make our efforts possible!


Check this form's description for additional details.

Multi-Store Retailer (Monthly)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Retailers with more than 1 location must pay dues for each store in their footprint.


This membership type lets you set your own contribution amount. On the honor system, please set your payment at $100 per location in your retail footprint. Your honesty and support help make our efforts possible!


Check this form's description for additional details.

Manufacturer (Annual)
$2,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟



Manufacturer (Monthly)
$200

Renews monthly

Distributor (Annual)
$2,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟

Distributor (Monthly)
$200

Renews monthly

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!