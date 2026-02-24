Join NC4CC!

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About the memberships
Valid until May 29, 2027
🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟
NOTE: If you have more than one store in your retail organization, please use one of the Multi-Store Membership options below.
Renews monthly
NOTE: If you have more than one store in your retail organization, please use one of the Multi-Store Membership options below.
Valid until May 29, 2027
🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟
Retailers with more than 1 location must pay dues for each store in their footprint.
This membership type lets you set your own contribution amount. On the honor system, please set your payment at $1,000 per location in your retail footprint. Your honesty and support help make our efforts possible!
Check this form's description for additional details.
Renews monthly
Retailers with more than 1 location must pay dues for each store in their footprint.
This membership type lets you set your own contribution amount. On the honor system, please set your payment at $100 per location in your retail footprint. Your honesty and support help make our efforts possible!
Check this form's description for additional details.
Valid until May 29, 2027
🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟
Renews monthly
Valid until May 29, 2027
🌟 Save more than 15% when you pay a year's dues up front! 🌟
Renews monthly
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