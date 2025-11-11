Join or Renew Your JAGP 2026 Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Please note that graduate students who are financially supported by their employer or government are not eligible for student membership rates. Please select either Individual, Family, or Senior memberships instead.
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
If you would like to receive printed newsletters and updates by mail instead of email, please add a $15 surcharge to cover printing and mailing costs.
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!