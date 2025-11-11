Hosted by

Japanese Association of Greater Philadelphia (JAGP)

About this event

Join or Renew Your JAGP 2026 Membership

学生 Student
$20

雇用主または政府機関から経済的支援を受けている大学院生の方は、学生会員料金の適用対象外となります。該当する場合は、個人会員・家族会員・シニア会員のいずれかをご選択ください。 Please note that graduate students who are financially supported by their employer or government are not eligible for student membership rates. Please select either Individual, Family, or Senior memberships instead.

シニア会員 (65歳以上) Senior Member (65 & up)
$35
シニア会員 (65歳以上) 2名 2 Senior Members (65 & up)
$70

ご夫婦でお申し込みで、お二人とも65歳以上の方はこちらをお選びください。 If you are registering as a couple and both of you are 65 or older, please select this option.

個人会員 Individual Member
$50
家族会員 Family Member
$75
郵送でのご案内ご希望の方への追加料金 Surcharge for printed communications
$15

メール配信ではなく、郵送による印刷版の会報やお知らせの受け取りをご希望の方は、印刷・郵送費として15ドルの追加料金をお願いいたします。 If you would like to receive printed newsletters and updates by mail instead of email, please add a $15 surcharge to cover printing and mailing costs.

法人会員 (非営利) Corporate (non profit)
$200
法人会員 (営利) Corporate (for profit)
$400
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