Join the Circle

This free membership is for anyone who wants to stay close to the heart of our mission — whether you’re a heart family, an angel parent, or a caring supporter.

When you sign up, you’ll become part of the JDMF family. You’ll get:

  • Early access to events like our Golf Outing and Butterfly Ball
  • Opportunities to nominate families for support or care packages
  • Invitations to memory projects and ways to honor children with CHD
  • Monthly updates, family stories, and encouragement straight to your inbox
  • First to hear when we launch something new — or need a helping hand

This is our way of saying: you matter here.
If this mission touches your life or speaks to your heart — we’d love to have you in our circle.

