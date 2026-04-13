TTMC Foundation

Offered by

TTMC Foundation

About the memberships

IDEA Public Schools Vag Health Classes

Individual Level- Monthly Support
$170

Renews monthly

Your individual donation of $170 a month will support ONE vag-health class for students and their parent/guardian at one of the IDEA Public Schools. If you have a preference to support one of the schools specifically, please email us. Your name will be listed as a supporter and all donations are 100% tax deductible.

Individual Level- Yearly Support
$2,000

Valid until April 24, 2027

Your individual donation of $2000 will support ONE vag-health class for students and their parent/guardian for ONE YEAR at one of the IDEA Public Schools.


Benefits:


  • Your name will be listed as a supporter, if you have a preference of a particular school, please indicate your preference in registration
  • Two tickets to the annual All Red Gala
  • Two tickets to any fundraiser event for one year
  • All donations are 100% tax deductible.


Corporate Level- Monthly Support
$500

Renews monthly

Your corporate sponsorship donation of $500 a month supports ONE vag-health session across ALL GRADE LEVELS at one particular school at one of the IDEA Public School Campuses. If you have a particular campus you would like to support, please let us know. Your logo will be listed on all publications each month across all platforms, including any printed materials, social media posts, and advertisements. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

Corporate Level- Yearly Support
$6,000

Valid until April 24, 2027

Your corporate sponsorship donation of $6000 a year supports ONE vag-health session across ALL GRADE LEVELS at one particular school at one of the IDEA Public School Campuses for one YEAR. If you have a particular campus you would like to support, please let us know.


Benifits:

  • Your company‘s logo will be listed on all publications each month across all platforms, including any printed materials, social media posts, and advertisements.
  • One table of 10 for the annual All Red Gala
  • Two tickets to all fundraiser event for one year
  • All donations are 100% tax deductible.
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