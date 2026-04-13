IDEA Public Schools Vag Health Classes

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your individual donation of $170 a month will support ONE vag-health class for students and their parent/guardian at one of the IDEA Public Schools. If you have a preference to support one of the schools specifically, please email us. Your name will be listed as a supporter and all donations are 100% tax deductible.
Valid until April 24, 2027
Your individual donation of $2000 will support ONE vag-health class for students and their parent/guardian for ONE YEAR at one of the IDEA Public Schools.
Benefits:
Renews monthly
Your corporate sponsorship donation of $500 a month supports ONE vag-health session across ALL GRADE LEVELS at one particular school at one of the IDEA Public School Campuses. If you have a particular campus you would like to support, please let us know. Your logo will be listed on all publications each month across all platforms, including any printed materials, social media posts, and advertisements. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
Valid until April 24, 2027
Your corporate sponsorship donation of $6000 a year supports ONE vag-health session across ALL GRADE LEVELS at one particular school at one of the IDEA Public School Campuses for one YEAR. If you have a particular campus you would like to support, please let us know.
Benifits:
$
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