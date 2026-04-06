Join Our Circle of Patrons

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About the memberships
Valid until April 17, 2027
As a Friend, you receive early access to performances, curated updates, and invitations to selected events.
Your support helps sustain a space where artistry, well-being, and interdisciplinary exchange can grow.
Valid until April 17, 2027
Step deeper into Altalena’s world.
Circle Members enjoy priority booking, invitations to intimate gatherings, and closer insight into the creative processes behind our residencies and performances. This tier is for those who value a more engaged relationship with the artists and ideas shaping Altalena.
Your contribution directly supports the development of a holistic and sustainable future for performing artists.
Valid until April 17, 2027
Become an active supporter of Altalena’s Summer Residencies.
This membership offers access to selected rehearsals, open sessions (when available), and special encounters with guest artists and experts. You become part of the environment that nurtures the next generation of performers.
Your support helps fund interdisciplinary training, bringing together artistry, science, and well-being.
Valid until April 17, 2027
Directly support the next generation of performing artists.
This membership sponsors one musician’s participation in an Altalena residency in New York State, helping make high-level artistic training and holistic development accessible to emerging talent.
As a Residency Sponsor, you receive all Circle Member benefits, along with personal updates on the impact of your support and acknowledgment within the residency program.
Your contribution creates a meaningful bridge between opportunity and artistic potential.
No expiration
Play a vital role in shaping Altalena’s future.
Patrons support the long-term development of our residencies, concerts, and interdisciplinary programs. This includes deeper engagement with artists and faculty, invitations to private gatherings, and recognition within our initiatives.
This tier is for those committed to advancing a more conscious, sustainable, and deeply human approach to performance.
Valid until April 17, 2027
Shape the future of Altalena at its core.
Visionary Circle members play a defining role in sustaining and expanding our residencies, artistic collaborations, and interdisciplinary work. This level of support enables multiple artists to access transformative training experiences and helps evolve Altalena’s long-term vision.
You receive all Patron benefits, along with an invitation to one curated weekend residency per year. This experience includes accommodation, access to wellbeing sessions, concerts, and musical encounters in close proximity to engaged emerging performers and their mentors.
Through private gatherings and direct dialogue with Altalena’s founders and faculty, you become part of a circle that actively contributes to shaping a more conscious, sustainable future for the performing arts.
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