Join Our Mission: Become a Sponsor to End the Trend"

Partner with our charity to become the official sponsor of our event and truly help us drive more funds to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Sponsor Benefits Logo Placement on Event Materials: Your logo will be incorporated into the existing official event logo and displayed on all marketing materials—flyers, social media posts, event banners, and our linktree webpage. The 2nd Annual "End the Trend" golf outing brought to you by YOUR COMPANY NAME Sponsor Signage: Large signage at the event, including the registration desk, by the 1st tee, and near the main stage for the awards dinner. Social Media and Email Mentions: A series of social media posts will be made thanking the sponsor, highlighting their involvement, and sharing their role in supporting colon cancer awareness. Complimentary Tickets: Sponsorship includes 4 tickets for members of the organization to participate in the outing. Golf Goodie Bags - Your logo will be printed on stickers and placed on each of the gift bags that will be given to each golfer at the start of the day. Receive recognition for sponsoring all the awards handed out to golfers - Top 3 teams with lowest score, longest drive (male and female) & closest to the pin. Opportunity for employees to volunteer and address the attendees at the awards dinner to briefly describe your company's role in fighting colon cancer. A booth can also be setup at check in to share information with participants after they sign in.