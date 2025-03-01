Join Our Mission: Become a Sponsor to End the Trend"

Hosted by
This entry-level sponsorship includes: 1. A sign at one of the tee boxes, showcasing your business's commitment to our cause. 2. Your logo prominently displayed on our sponsor sign at the check-in area, ensuring visibility to all event participants. 3. Returning Sponsors will be recognized on their sign as a repeat sponsor. Join us in making a difference and gain recognition for your support at our golf event. Your contribution helps cover event costs, with remaining proceeds benefiting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Become a champion in the fight against colorectal cancer with our Champion Level Sponsorship. This level includes: 1. A generous donation to support our cause. 2. A sign at one of the tee boxes, showcasing your business's commitment to our cause. Repeat sponsors will be recognized for their returning support on their sign. 3. Your logo prominently displayed on our sponsor sign at the check-in area, ensuring visibility to all event participants. 4. Special recognition during the awards dinner, highlighting your business's dedication to making a difference. Join us in making a significant impact and gain recognition for your support at our golf event. Your contribution helps cover event costs, with remaining proceeds benefiting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Partner with our charity to recognize the 2 golfers who bomb one the farthest down the fairway. Sponsorship includes - 1. Larger Tee Box Signage at 2 different holes for men's and women's longest drive. 2. Recognition at Award's Dinner 3. Social Media post to acknowledge unique sponsorship and support for the cause.
Support our mission to end the trend of rising colon cancer deaths by becoming one of our Golfer's Goodie Bag Sponsor. This unique sponsorship opportunity includes: 1. A sticker with your company's logo will be placed on each golfer's gift bag, ensuring high visibility throughout the event. 2. A generous donation to support our cause. 3. Your logo prominently displayed on our sponsor sign at the check-in area, showcasing your commitment to our mission. 4. Special recognition during the event, highlighting your business's dedication to making a difference. Your sponsorship will help cover event costs, with remaining proceeds benefiting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
As a T-Shirt Sponsor, your business will help provide approximately 100 event shirts for attendees, spreading awareness for colorectal cancer while showcasing your support for the cause. Your company’s logo will be featured alongside the End the Trend charity logo on the shirts, ensuring visibility throughout the event and beyond. This sponsorship is a great opportunity to align your brand with a meaningful cause while making a direct impact on our mission to promote proper screening and fund vital research.
Support our mission to end the trend of rising colon cancer deaths by becoming our Beverage Buddy. This unique sponsorship opportunity includes: 1. Exclusive signage on the beverage cart(s) that will service the event, ensuring high visibility for your business throughout the day. 2. Your donation will pay for the drink ticket that each of the approximately 100 golfers will receive at check-in. 3. Special recognition during the awards dinner, highlighting your business's dedication to making a difference. Join us in making a significant impact and gain recognition for your support at our golf event. Your contribution helps cover event costs, with remaining proceeds benefiting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Support our mission to end the trend of rising colon cancer deaths with our Team Player Sponsorship. This level includes: A generous donation to support our cause. 1. The opportunity for a business to sponsor a foursome, allowing their employees to participate in the golf event. 2. A sign at one of the tee boxes, showcasing your business's commitment to our cause. 3. Your logo prominently displayed on our sponsor sign at the check-in area, ensuring visibility to all event participants. 4. Returning sponsors will be recognized on their sign as a repeat donor. Join us in making a difference and gain recognition for your support at our golf event. Your contribution helps cover event costs, with remaining proceeds benefiting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Your sponsorship will cover the majority of the cost to provide lunch (hot dog, chips & pop) to all attendees and volunteers making the turn at the 9th hole. Your sponsorship will include: 2 large, branded signs/easels to be placed on each side of the lunch station Prior to the event, these signs will be on display at registration Social media post recognizing your unique support of our event Recognition at the award's dinner with approximately 120 attendees
A sponsorship level for businesses whose focus aligns directly with our charitable cause. Sponsor benefits include: Sponsor Signage: Large signage at the event, including the registration desk, by the 1st tee, and near the main stage for the awards dinner. Social Media and Email Mentions: A series of social media posts will be made thanking the sponsor, highlighting their involvement, and sharing their role in supporting colon cancer awareness. Opportunity for employees to volunteer at the event to show their support. A booth can be setup at check in to share information with participants after they sign in about your company's mission. Golf Goodie Bags - Your logo will be printed on stickers and placed on each of the gift bags that will be given to each golfer at the start of the day.
Partner with our charity to become the official sponsor of our event and truly help us drive more funds to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Sponsor Benefits Logo Placement on Event Materials: Your logo will be incorporated into the existing official event logo and displayed on all marketing materials—flyers, social media posts, event banners, and our linktree webpage. The 2nd Annual "End the Trend" golf outing brought to you by YOUR COMPANY NAME Sponsor Signage: Large signage at the event, including the registration desk, by the 1st tee, and near the main stage for the awards dinner. Social Media and Email Mentions: A series of social media posts will be made thanking the sponsor, highlighting their involvement, and sharing their role in supporting colon cancer awareness. Complimentary Tickets: Sponsorship includes 4 tickets for members of the organization to participate in the outing. Golf Goodie Bags - Your logo will be printed on stickers and placed on each of the gift bags that will be given to each golfer at the start of the day. Receive recognition for sponsoring all the awards handed out to golfers - Top 3 teams with lowest score, longest drive (male and female) & closest to the pin. Opportunity for employees to volunteer and address the attendees at the awards dinner to briefly describe your company's role in fighting colon cancer. A booth can also be setup at check in to share information with participants after they sign in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!