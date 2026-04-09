Join Our Rainbow of Community Patrons

Want a little more???! Let this 250$/annual donation guarantee you a seat at any of our night time special events all year long.





You will receive a Pride Member's Only card which you can pull out at any Capital City Pride event and walk in like VIP.





PLUS - receive a special annually designed T-Shirt in the mail to wear to all our shows, around the town and to the Festival!









*Event Exception - NYE Dinner Celebration & any event at the Capitol Theater are not included in this price because these events are run through a different ticketing processing system and every seat needs to be accounted for.