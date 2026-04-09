Join Our Rainbow of Community Patrons

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Keep the flow going with a 8$/monthly donation and receive fun snail mail! We would love to keep you informed the old fashion way. We will keep you up to date on special moment throughout the year so that you don't miss out on all our fantastic news and events. You'll be the first to know!
Renews monthly
Come to our shows? Let this 15$/monthly donation guarantee you a seat at any of our night time special events all year long.
You will receive a Pride Member's Only card which you can pull out at any Capital City Pride event and walk in like VIP.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Want a little more???! Let this 250$/annual donation guarantee you a seat at any of our night time special events all year long.
You will receive a Pride Member's Only card which you can pull out at any Capital City Pride event and walk in like VIP.
PLUS - receive a special annually designed T-Shirt in the mail to wear to all our shows, around the town and to the Festival!
*Event Exception - NYE Dinner Celebration & any event at the Capitol Theater are not included in this price because these events are run through a different ticketing processing system and every seat needs to be accounted for.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!