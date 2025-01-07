Join Our Taekwon-Do Family!

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Exclusive Discount for Y+ and Y Max Members! As a valued Y+ or Y Max member, you’re eligible for a special discount on our martial arts program at the J. Douglas Williams YMCA in Lake Mary, FL. This unique program, led by expert instructors, focuses on building confidence, strength, and self-discipline through the art of Taekwondo. Designed for individuals of all abilities, it’s a fantastic opportunity to learn valuable skills while staying active and engaged in a supportive community. Take advantage of your membership benefits and join us today to embark on a journey of empowerment and personal growth!
Renews monthly
As a Y+ or Y Max member, you’re eligible for an exclusive discounted rate on our individual Taekwondo training! We are proud to partner with the YMCA to make martial arts training even more affordable for you. Just like the YMCA, we’re a nonprofit committed to giving back to the community. By joining our program, you’re not only benefiting from world-class Taekwondo instruction at a reduced cost—you’re also supporting our mission to empower individuals of all ages and abilities. Take advantage of this special rate today and begin your journey to strength, confidence, and empowerment with our Taekwondo family! Additional Family Member $25 Use this option to add additional family members to your membership or to make an additional monthly donation above and beyond your dues. Your generosity helps us continue our mission as a nonprofit, making Taekwondo accessible to individuals of all abilities while giving back to the community. Every contribution makes a difference—whether you’re expanding your family’s martial arts journey or supporting our cause. Thank you for your commitment and support!
Renews monthly
Unlock your potential with our affordable Taekwondo program! As a nonprofit organization, we are committed to making martial arts training accessible to everyone, offering rates significantly lower than other schools without compromising on quality. This membership provides you with access to world-class instruction in a supportive and inclusive environment. Build confidence, strength, and self-discipline while becoming part of a community that empowers and inspires. Join us today and take the first step on your martial arts journey at a price that fits your budget!
Renews monthly
Join our Taekwondo family and experience the power of unity! This membership is perfect for families seeking an affordable program to train together, bond through martial arts, and embrace the motto: "A family that kicks together sticks together." With this membership, up to 6 family members can participate in our world-class Taekwondo program, learning skills that build confidence, discipline, and strength while creating lasting memories as a family. Don’t miss this opportunity to grow together, both on and off the mat! Sign up today and start your family’s martial arts journey!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!