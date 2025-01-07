Join Our Taekwon-Do Family!

As a Y+ or Y Max member, you’re eligible for an exclusive discounted rate on our individual Taekwondo training! We are proud to partner with the YMCA to make martial arts training even more affordable for you. Just like the YMCA, we’re a nonprofit committed to giving back to the community. By joining our program, you’re not only benefiting from world-class Taekwondo instruction at a reduced cost—you’re also supporting our mission to empower individuals of all ages and abilities. Take advantage of this special rate today and begin your journey to strength, confidence, and empowerment with our Taekwondo family! Additional Family Member $25 Use this option to add additional family members to your membership or to make an additional monthly donation above and beyond your dues. Your generosity helps us continue our mission as a nonprofit, making Taekwondo accessible to individuals of all abilities while giving back to the community. Every contribution makes a difference—whether you’re expanding your family’s martial arts journey or supporting our cause. Thank you for your commitment and support!