Arthurs Acres Animal Sanctuary Corporation

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Arthurs Acres Animal Sanctuary Corporation

About the memberships

Join Our Village – Become a Monthly Supporter

Village People
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

A simple but powerful way to be part of the Village and stand with us.

Member of the Herd
$5

Renews monthly

Helps provide fresh produce, enrichment, and daily comforts for our residents.

Village Supporter
$10

Renews monthly

Helps provide daily meals and consistent care across the sanctuary.

Village Caregiver
$25

Renews monthly

Supports food, bedding, and essential daily care for the herd.


Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive a custom Arthur’s Acres jewelry bead after 3 months of membership.

Village Protector
$50

Renews monthly

Helps fund ongoing medical care, supplements, and specialized support.


Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive an Arthur’s Acres t-shirt and custom jewelry bead after 3 months of membership.

Village Guardian
$100

Renews monthly

Supports rescue efforts, rehabilitation, and urgent care for animals like Henry.


Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive an Arthur’s Acres hoodie, t-shirt, and custom jewelry bead after 3 months of membership.

Village Steward
$250

Renews monthly

Provides critical, ongoing support for lifelong care—ensuring every animal here is safe, fed, and loved for years to come.


Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive an Arthur’s Acres hoodie, t-shirt, and custom jewelry bead after 3 months of membership, along with a private tour and plant-based lunch for two at the sanctuary with Todd.

Add a donation for Arthurs Acres Animal Sanctuary Corporation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!