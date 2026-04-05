Join Our Village – Become a Monthly Supporter

About the memberships
Renews monthly
A simple but powerful way to be part of the Village and stand with us.
Renews monthly
Helps provide fresh produce, enrichment, and daily comforts for our residents.
Renews monthly
Helps provide daily meals and consistent care across the sanctuary.
Renews monthly
Supports food, bedding, and essential daily care for the herd.
Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive a custom Arthur’s Acres jewelry bead after 3 months of membership.
Renews monthly
Helps fund ongoing medical care, supplements, and specialized support.
Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive an Arthur’s Acres t-shirt and custom jewelry bead after 3 months of membership.
Renews monthly
Supports rescue efforts, rehabilitation, and urgent care for animals like Henry.
Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive an Arthur’s Acres hoodie, t-shirt, and custom jewelry bead after 3 months of membership.
Renews monthly
Provides critical, ongoing support for lifelong care—ensuring every animal here is safe, fed, and loved for years to come.
Member Gift: As a thank you for your continued support, members at this level will receive an Arthur’s Acres hoodie, t-shirt, and custom jewelry bead after 3 months of membership, along with a private tour and plant-based lunch for two at the sanctuary with Todd.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!