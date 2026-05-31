Join the Sweetheart Society

About the memberships
Valid until June 17, 2027
Help hold this thing together! We’ll send an annual tour shirt your way and you’ll know your extra contribution helped keep Pearl alive!
Valid until June 17, 2027
Come go round and round with us! This annual contribution gets you an advance invite to the tour and your choice of an event hoodie or shirt.
No expiration
You get advance invites and priority registration for all future tours, special gift and a spot on the next five tours you choose.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!