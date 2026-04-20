Join the Alumni Association

JOY Alumni Association: Membership Commitment

The JOY Alumni Association is more than a network—it is a lifelong commitment to community, connection, and collective impact.

As a JOY alumnus, you are part of a powerful legacy of resilience, growth, and opportunity. Membership in the Alumni Association is your opportunity to stay connected to that legacy while actively shaping the future for the next generation.

Your Commitment as a JOY Alumni Member:





1. Stay Connected

Remain engaged with the JOY community through events, communications, and alumni gatherings. Your story, your presence, and your voice matter—and help strengthen a network rooted in shared experience and growth.

2. Give Back with Purpose

Support the next generation of youth by contributing in ways that align with your capacity and passion:

Volunteer your time at JOY events and initiatives

Serve as a mentor to guide and support a young person

Facilitate workshops by sharing your skills, experiences, and expertise

3. Invest in One Youth

Make a meaningful financial commitment—at any level—to help sustain the JOY Initiative and expand access to opportunity. Every contribution directly supports mentorship, skill-building, and pathways to economic mobility for youth.

4. Open Doors & Expand Networks

Leverage your personal and professional networks to create opportunities for JOY participants—whether through internships, employment connections, partnerships, or community resources.

5. Lead by Example

Represent the values of JOY—growth, accountability, and community—in your personal and professional life. Your journey is a testament to what is possible, and your leadership inspires others to believe in their own potential.

Why It Matters

When alumni stay connected and give back, JOY becomes more than a program—it becomes a sustainable ecosystem of support.

Your involvement ensures that every young person who enters JOY has access not just to services, but to a community that shows up, invests, and believes in them—long after the program ends.

The Commitment

We don’t ask for perfection—we ask for participation.

Whether through your time, your resources, or your network, your continued connection is what transforms one youth’s opportunity into a community-wide impact.

One Youth. One Legacy. One Community—continued through you.