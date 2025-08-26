TEST SITE - Join the Appleton North Booster Club

Offered by
No expiration
Blue Level Membership includes a window cling.
No annual fees - pay one time to join.
No expiration
Gold Level Membership includes a bag tag and a window cling.
No annual fees - pay one time to join.
No expiration
Thunder Level Membership includes a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.
No annual fees - pay one time to join.
No expiration
Lightning Level Membership includes a stadium blanket, a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.
No annual fees - pay one time to join.
No expiration
Bolt Level Membership includes a stadium chair, a stadium blanket, a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.
No annual fees - pay one time to join.
No expiration
VIP Level Membership includes 2 4-year FVA admission passes (WIAA playoffs excluded), a stadium chair, a stadium blanket, a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.
No annual fees - pay one time to join.
