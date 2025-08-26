Appleton North Sports Booster Club Inc.

Offered by

Appleton North Sports Booster Club Inc.

About the memberships

TEST SITE - Join the Appleton North Booster Club

Blue Level Membership
$1.01

No expiration

Blue Level Membership includes a window cling.


No annual fees - pay one time to join.

Gold Level Membership
$1.02

No expiration

Gold Level Membership includes a bag tag and a window cling.


No annual fees - pay one time to join.

Thunder Level Membership
$1.03

No expiration

Thunder Level Membership includes a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.


No annual fees - pay one time to join.

Lightning Level Membership
$1.04

No expiration

Lightning Level Membership includes a stadium blanket, a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.


No annual fees - pay one time to join.

Bolt Level Membership
$1.05

No expiration

Bolt Level Membership includes a stadium chair, a stadium blanket, a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.


No annual fees - pay one time to join.

VIP Level Membership
$1.06

No expiration

VIP Level Membership includes 2 4-year FVA admission passes (WIAA playoffs excluded), a stadium chair, a stadium blanket, a 12 oz. insulated tumbler, a bag tag and a window cling.


No annual fees - pay one time to join.

Add a donation for Appleton North Sports Booster Club Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!