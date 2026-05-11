Bethlehem Elementary PTO

Offered by

Bethlehem Elementary PTO

About the memberships

JOIN THE BETHLEHEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PTO

Membership Level 1
$20

Valid until May 27

This membership includes opportunities to volunteer, participate in on-campus activities, attend PTO meetings, and support school events and initiatives. Please note: A completed school background check is required for all on-campus participation and volunteer activities.


One membership covers your entire household.

Membership Level 2
$10

Valid until May 27

Support the Bethlehem Elementary PTO and stay connected with our school community while contributing behind the scenes. This membership is perfect for families, supporters, and community members who would like to assist financially or remotely without participating in on-campus activities involving students. One membership covers your entire household.


Please note: This membership does not include participation in on-campus events or activities where students are present. No background check required.

BES Teacher & Staff Membership
$15

Valid until May 27

Created especially for our amazing Bethlehem Elementary teachers and staff members who help make a difference every day! This membership allows faculty and staff to stay connected with PTO initiatives, school events, and community support efforts throughout the school year.

  • Opportunity to collaborate and engage with PTO-supported initiatives
  • Stay informed on PTO events, programs, and school activities
  • Exclusive membership for BES teachers and staff only

Must currently be employed as a Bethlehem Elementary School teacher or staff member.

Add a donation for Bethlehem Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!