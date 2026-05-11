JOIN THE BETHLEHEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PTO

About the memberships
Valid until May 27
This membership includes opportunities to volunteer, participate in on-campus activities, attend PTO meetings, and support school events and initiatives. Please note: A completed school background check is required for all on-campus participation and volunteer activities.
One membership covers your entire household.
Valid until May 27
Support the Bethlehem Elementary PTO and stay connected with our school community while contributing behind the scenes. This membership is perfect for families, supporters, and community members who would like to assist financially or remotely without participating in on-campus activities involving students. One membership covers your entire household.
Please note: This membership does not include participation in on-campus events or activities where students are present. No background check required.
Valid until May 27
Created especially for our amazing Bethlehem Elementary teachers and staff members who help make a difference every day! This membership allows faculty and staff to stay connected with PTO initiatives, school events, and community support efforts throughout the school year.
Must currently be employed as a Bethlehem Elementary School teacher or staff member.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!