JOIN THE CLEVELAND COUNCIL OF BLACK COLLEGES ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Membership allows for official representatives (2) of the local alumni chapter to participate with the council.



*Voting rights on all matters for two delegate members.

*Hold an elected position within the Council.

*Eligibility to attend regional, national meetings/conferences as Council delegates.

*Exclusive webpage, with unlimited access (for financial/active status) on the Council’s website, to be used for, but not limited to, promotion of local chapter activities, events, officers, announcements, institution news, special announcements, and other information in good and moral taste.

*Priority mailing (postal/electronic) of special events.

*Opportunities to create and participate in special events.

*Access to up-to-date information about initiatives, programs, and events.

*Unlimited networking potential through a variety of local, regional and national resources.