JOIN THE CLEVELAND COUNCIL OF BLACK COLLEGES ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Renews yearly on: July 31
Alumni/ae | $35.00
Membership extended to a graduate of a HBCU, but not specifically representing a local HBCU alumni chapter.
*Voting rights on all matters.
*Eligibility to attend regional, national meetings/conferences as Council delegates.
*Hold an elected position within the Council.
*Priority mailing (postal/electronic) of special events.
*Opportunities to create and participate in special events.
*Access to up-to-date information about initiatives, programs, and events.
*Unlimited networking potential through a variety of local, regional and national resources.
Renews yearly on: July 31
A parent/guardian of a student currently enrolled at a respective HBCU or an individual that may have only attended an HBCU, or attended/graduated from some other institution of higher learning or any other patron/supporter that believes in the mission and philosophy of the organization.
*Hold an appointed position within the Council.
*Eligibility to attend regional, national meetings/conferences as Council delegates.
*Priority mailing (postal/electronic) of special events.
*Opportunities to create and participate in special events.
*Access to up-to-date information about initiatives, programs, and events.
*Unlimited networking potential through a variety of local, regional and national resources.
*Voting rights on all matter
Renews yearly on: July 31
Membership allows for official representatives (2) of the local alumni chapter to participate with the council.
*Voting rights on all matters for two delegate members.
*Hold an elected position within the Council.
*Eligibility to attend regional, national meetings/conferences as Council delegates.
*Exclusive webpage, with unlimited access (for financial/active status) on the Council’s website, to be used for, but not limited to, promotion of local chapter activities, events, officers, announcements, institution news, special announcements, and other information in good and moral taste.
*Priority mailing (postal/electronic) of special events.
*Opportunities to create and participate in special events.
*Access to up-to-date information about initiatives, programs, and events.
*Unlimited networking potential through a variety of local, regional and national resources.
Renews yearly on: July 31
Open to other local groups and other organizations that uphold the goals of the CCBCAA.
*Hold an appointed position within the Council based on the discretion of the President and the Executive Committee.
*Priority access to membership database for promotion of program.
*Special logo/advertisement on website with direct link to organization website.
*Priority mailing (postal/electronic) of special events.
*Opportunities to create and participate in special events.
*Access to up-to-date information about initiatives, programs, and events.
*Unlimited networking potential through a variety of local, regional and national resources.
*Voting rights on all matters excluding voting on elected officers of the organization (one delegate).
