Join the Covers To Fight Cancer Monthly Encore Collective

Covers to Fight Cancer was born from a single, selfless act: the 176th wish granted by Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley in 2024. Instead of choosing something for himself, our founder used his one wish to help others. That moment of compassion lit a spark. It drives us every day to give - not because it's easy or rewarding, but because it's simply the right thing to do.



When you join our Yearly Wish 176 Membership, you become part of that legacy. You make a powerful, selfless choice to stand with us in supporting leukemia patients, offering them hope, dignity, and the resources they need to keep going.