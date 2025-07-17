Join the Covers To Fight Cancer Monthly Encore Collective

Offered by
Thank you. This is where it all begins. Your $5 each month might seem small, but it means the world to us. You’re helping create real change, and we’re so grateful to have you with us!
Your monthly gift of $10 shows heart, compassion, and trust in what we’re building together. Thank you for being a part of this fight and choosing to give so others can receive the care and support they need.
Your generosity echoes beyond what you may realize. With $25 a month, your support reaches further, touches more lives, and helps us build something lasting. Thank you for making a deeper impact.
Thank you for giving more than just money - you’re giving families hope. At $30 a month, your commitment strengthens our mission and helps us grow a community rooted in kindness and courage.
At this level, you become a steady force behind everything we do. We are so grateful for your ongoing belief in this work. Your $50 a month helps us show up for more families, more consistently.
Thank you for standing tall with us. Your $70 monthly gift doesn’t just make a difference - it holds us up, expands what’s possible, and strengthens our reach. Your support is powerful, and we’re honored by it.
Your generosity at this level is extraordinary! Thank you for investing in a future where no patient is left behind. $90 a month creates real, lasting impact, and your compassion will be felt long after the gift is given.
Valid for one year
Covers to Fight Cancer was born from a single, selfless act: the 176th wish granted by Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley in 2024. Instead of choosing something for himself, our founder used his one wish to help others. That moment of compassion lit a spark. It drives us every day to give - not because it's easy or rewarding, but because it's simply the right thing to do.
When you join our Yearly Wish 176 Membership, you become part of that legacy. You make a powerful, selfless choice to stand with us in supporting leukemia patients, offering them hope, dignity, and the resources they need to keep going.
