Lion & Lamb Ministries

Offered by

Lion & Lamb Ministries

About the memberships

Join the Lion & Lamb Family

David's Army
$100

Renews monthly

• 25% off in the Messianic Marketplace

• Free Yearly full-size Messianic Calendar

• 15% off Events (Tabernacles) (immediate family only)

Jacob's Flock
$50

Renews monthly

• 15% off in the Messianic Marketplace

• 10% off Events (Tabernacles) (immediate family only)

Mishpachah (family)
$25

Renews monthly

• 10% off in the Messianic Marketplace

Custom (monthly)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

David's Army (annual)
$1,200

Valid until April 6, 2027

• 25% off in the Messianic Marketplace

• Free Yearly full-size Messianic Calendar

• 15% off Events (Tabernacles) (immediate family only)

Jacob's Flock (annual)
$600

Valid until April 6, 2027

• 15% off in the Messianic Marketplace

• 10% off Events (Tabernacles) (immediate family only)

Mishpachah (annual)
$300

Valid until April 6, 2027

• 10% off in the Messianic Marketplace

Custom (annual)
Pay what you can

Valid until April 6, 2027

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!