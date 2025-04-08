4th Annual Bay Area Pasifika STEAM Fair—Performance Group

There is no registration fee. PERFORMERS UNDER 18 YEARS OLD MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES. E-tickets for each performer will be emailed to the email address connected to this form.

There is no registration fee. PERFORMERS UNDER 18 YEARS OLD MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES. E-tickets for each performer will be emailed to the email address connected to this form.

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