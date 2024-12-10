Haven At Blue Creek Inc

Offered by

Haven At Blue Creek Inc

About the memberships

Join the Haven Circle: Empower Women in Recovery

Haven Heroes Circle
$25

Renews monthly

As a Haven Hero, you’ll: Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity. Suggested Monthly Donation Levels $25/month: Cover essential supplies like therapy materials or art supplies for residents. Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$50

Renews monthly

As a Haven Hero, you’ll: Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity. Suggested Monthly Donation Levels $50/month: Fund one counseling session to support mental health and recovery. Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$100

Renews monthly

As a Haven Hero, you’ll: Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity. Suggested Monthly Donation Levels $100/month: Provide fresh, nutritious meals for a resident for an entire week. Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$250

Renews monthly

As a Haven Hero, you’ll: Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity. Suggested Monthly Donation Levels $250/month: Sponsor a woman’s participation in life-changing programs for a month. Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$500

Renews monthly

As a Haven Hero, you’ll: Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity. Suggested Monthly Donation Levels $500/month: Transform lives by supporting holistic health and wellness initiatives like fitness, art therapy, and garden programs. Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!