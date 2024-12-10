Join the Haven Circle: Empower Women in Recovery

As a Haven Hero, you’ll: Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity. Suggested Monthly Donation Levels $500/month: Transform lives by supporting holistic health and wellness initiatives like fitness, art therapy, and garden programs. Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜

As a Haven Hero, you’ll: Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity. Suggested Monthly Donation Levels $500/month: Transform lives by supporting holistic health and wellness initiatives like fitness, art therapy, and garden programs. Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜

More details...