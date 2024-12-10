Join the Haven Circle: Empower Women in Recovery

As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$25/month: Cover essential supplies like therapy materials or art supplies for residents.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$25/month: Cover essential supplies like therapy materials or art supplies for residents.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$50
Renews monthly
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$50/month: Fund one counseling session to support mental health and recovery.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$50/month: Fund one counseling session to support mental health and recovery.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$100
Renews monthly
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$100/month: Provide fresh, nutritious meals for a resident for an entire week.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$100/month: Provide fresh, nutritious meals for a resident for an entire week.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$250
Renews monthly
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$250/month: Sponsor a woman’s participation in life-changing programs for a month.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$250/month: Sponsor a woman’s participation in life-changing programs for a month.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Haven Heroes Circle
$500
Renews monthly
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$500/month: Transform lives by supporting holistic health and wellness initiatives like fitness, art therapy, and garden programs.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
As a Haven Hero, you’ll:
Empower women to overcome substance abuse and build brighter futures, sustain critical programs that support long-term recovery, and receive exclusive updates and stories showcasing the impact of your generosity.
Suggested Monthly Donation Levels
$500/month: Transform lives by supporting holistic health and wellness initiatives like fitness, art therapy, and garden programs.
Choose a level that speaks to your heart and join the Haven Heroes Circle today. Together, we can make recovery possible! 💜
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!