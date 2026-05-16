Join The Herd! Memberships For SFBA

About the memberships
Valid until May 29, 2027
Your membership in the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter helps to implement the mission of SCI right here in our own backyards. You must be a member of SCI National to join the Chapter.
Join Safari Club International here.
SFBA Chapter helps our state and the local communities - organizing and working on humanitarian, conservation, and educational efforts, and inviting others to join in these efforts. You must be a member of SCI National to join the Chapter. Join Safari Club International here.
No expiration
Continue your support without having to renew each year! You must be a member of SCI National to join the Chapter. Join Safari Club International here.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!